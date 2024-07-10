At a glance

The Final Action dates and Dates for Filing for India EB-2 and EB-3 will advance by one month in August.

The Final Action date for EB-2 India will advance to July 15, 2012 and the Date for Filing to July 22, 2012.

The Final Action date for EB-3 India will advance to October 22, 2012 and the Date for Filing to November 1, 2012.

The Final Action dates and Dates for Filing for the remaining employment-based categories will remain the same.

The State Department projects that the EB-3 Final Action date will likely retrogress or become unavailable in September.

A closer look

According to the State Department's August Visa Bulletin, Final Action cutoff dates for issuance of an immigrant visa or approval of an adjustment of status application will be as follows:

EB-1 : China will stay at November 1, 2022, and India will remain at February 1, 2022. All other countries will continue to be current.

: China will stay at November 1, 2022, and India will remain at February 1, 2022. All other countries will continue to be current. EB-2 : China will remain at March 1, 2020, and India will advance by one month to July 15, 2012. The remaining countries will remain at March 15, 2023.

: China will remain at March 1, 2020, and India will advance by one month to July 15, 2012. The remaining countries will remain at March 15, 2023. EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers : China will remain at September 1, 2020, and India will advance by one month, to October 22, 2012. The remaining countries will stay at December 1, 2021.

: China will remain at September 1, 2020, and India will advance by one month, to October 22, 2012. The remaining countries will stay at December 1, 2021. EB-5: For the EB-5 Unreserved categories (C5, T5, I5, and R5), China will remain at December 15, 2015, and India will stay at December 1, 2020. All other countries will remain current. The EB-5 set-aside categories (Rural, High Unemployment, and Infrastructure) will also remain current.

The August Dates for Filing chart also includes advancement by one month for the India EB-2 and EB-3 categories. The Date for Filing cutoff for India EB-2 will be July 22, 2012, and for India EB-3, it will be November 1, 2012.

In the coming days, USCIS will announce on its own Visa Bulletin web page whether the agency will accept adjustment of status applications based on the Visa Bulletin Final Action Dates chart or the Dates for Filing chart in August.

Retrogression or unavailability expected for EB-3 in September

Given continued high demand and number use in the EB-3 category, the State Department projects that this category will likely retrogress or become unavailable in September.

Final Action Dates for August 2024

EB-1

China: November 1, 2022

India: February 1, 2022

All other countries: Current

EB-2

China: March 1, 2020

India: July 15, 2012

All other countries: March 15, 2023

EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers

China: September 1, 2020

India: October 22, 2012

All other countries: December 1, 2021

EB-3 Other Workers

China: January 1, 2017

India: October 22, 2012

Philippines: May 1, 2020

All other countries: January 1, 2021

EB-4

All countries: January 1, 2021

EB-5 Unreserved (Regional Center and Non-Regional Center)

China: December 15, 2015

India: December 1, 2020

All other countries: Current

EB-5 Set-Asides

Rural: Current for all countries

High Unemployment: Current for all countries

Infrastructure: Current for all countries

Dates for Filing for August 2024

EB-1

China: January 1, 2023

India: February 8, 2022

All other countries: Current

EB-2

China: June 1, 2020

India: July 22, 2012

All other countries: March 22, 2023

EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers

China: July 1, 2021

India: November 1, 2012

Philippines: January 1, 2023

All other countries: February 1, 2023

EB-3 Other Workers

China: June 1, 2017

India: November 1, 2012

Philippines: May 15, 2020

All other countries: January 8, 2021

EB-4

All countries: February 1, 2021

EB-5 Unreserved (Regional Center and Non-Regional Center)

China: January 1, 2017

India: April 1, 2022

All other countries: Current

EB-5 Set-Asides

Rural: Current for all countries

High Unemployment: Current for all countries

Infrastructure: Current for all countries

