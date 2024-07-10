At a glance
- The Final Action dates and Dates for Filing for India EB-2 and EB-3 will advance by one month in August.
- The Final Action date for EB-2 India will advance to July 15, 2012 and the Date for Filing to July 22, 2012.
- The Final Action date for EB-3 India will advance to October 22, 2012 and the Date for Filing to November 1, 2012.
- The Final Action dates and Dates for Filing for the remaining employment-based categories will remain the same.
- The State Department projects that the EB-3 Final Action date will likely retrogress or become unavailable in September.
A closer look
According to the State Department's August Visa Bulletin, Final Action cutoff dates for issuance of an immigrant visa or approval of an adjustment of status application will be as follows:
- EB-1: China will stay at November 1, 2022, and India will remain at February 1, 2022. All other countries will continue to be current.
- EB-2: China will remain at March 1, 2020, and India will advance by one month to July 15, 2012. The remaining countries will remain at March 15, 2023.
- EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers: China will remain at September 1, 2020, and India will advance by one month, to October 22, 2012. The remaining countries will stay at December 1, 2021.
- EB-5: For the EB-5 Unreserved categories (C5, T5, I5, and R5), China will remain at December 15, 2015, and India will stay at December 1, 2020. All other countries will remain current. The EB-5 set-aside categories (Rural, High Unemployment, and Infrastructure) will also remain current.
The August Dates for Filing chart also includes advancement by one month for the India EB-2 and EB-3 categories. The Date for Filing cutoff for India EB-2 will be July 22, 2012, and for India EB-3, it will be November 1, 2012.
In the coming days, USCIS will announce on its own Visa Bulletin web page whether the agency will accept adjustment of status applications based on the Visa Bulletin Final Action Dates chart or the Dates for Filing chart in August.
Retrogression or unavailability expected for EB-3 in September
Given continued high demand and number use in the EB-3 category, the State Department projects that this category will likely retrogress or become unavailable in September.
Final Action Dates for August 2024
EB-1
China: November 1, 2022
India: February 1, 2022
All other countries: Current
EB-2
China: March 1, 2020
India: July 15, 2012
All other countries: March 15, 2023
EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers
China: September 1, 2020
India: October 22, 2012
All other countries: December 1, 2021
EB-3 Other Workers
China: January 1, 2017
India: October 22, 2012
Philippines: May 1, 2020
All other countries: January 1, 2021
EB-4
All countries: January 1, 2021
EB-5 Unreserved (Regional Center and Non-Regional
Center)
China: December 15, 2015
India: December 1, 2020
All other countries: Current
EB-5 Set-Asides
Rural: Current for all countries
High Unemployment: Current for all countries
Infrastructure: Current for all countries
Dates for Filing for August 2024
EB-1
China: January 1, 2023
India: February 8, 2022
All other countries: Current
EB-2
China: June 1, 2020
India: July 22, 2012
All other countries: March 22, 2023
EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers
China: July 1, 2021
India: November 1, 2012
Philippines: January 1, 2023
All other countries: February 1, 2023
EB-3 Other Workers
China: June 1, 2017
India: November 1, 2012
Philippines: May 15, 2020
All other countries: January 8, 2021
EB-4
All countries: February 1, 2021
EB-5 Unreserved (Regional Center and Non-Regional
Center)
China: January 1, 2017
India: April 1, 2022
All other countries: Current
EB-5 Set-Asides
Rural: Current for all countries
High Unemployment: Current for all countries
Infrastructure: Current for all countries
