Empowerment Through Hero Generation With Nicole àBeckett And Dr. Shruti Roy (Video)

In this episode of the Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, host Candace Dellacona speaks with Nicole àBeckett and Dr. Shruti Roy, co-founders of the innovative technology platform Hero Generation. Nicole and Shruti share their personal caregiving experiences that inspired them to create Hero Generation, a comprehensive web-based tool designed to support family caregivers. This first of its kind technology provides Sandwich Generation members medical and legal resources, tools to organize and manage caregiving responsibilities, and a community to help caregivers manage the emotional and logistical challenges they face. The discussion highlights the important role that technology can play in caregiving and how technology can support, organize, and manage these responsibilities. Candace commends the founders for their mission-driven approach and the value Hero Generation brings to caregivers.

For more information about Hero Generation, visit https://www.herogen.co/

Follow Hero Generation on social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/herogeneration/

https://www.instagram.com/hero__generation/

https://www.facebook.com/weareHeroGeneration

