ARTICLE
18 July 2025

Empowerment Through Hero Generation With Nicole àBeckett And Dr. Shruti Roy (Video)

OK
Offit Kurman

Contributor

Offit Kurman logo

Offit Kurman is a full-service AmLaw 200 firm serving dynamic businesses, individuals, and families in more than 30 areas of practice. We maximize and protect business value and personal wealth by providing innovative and entrepreneurial counsel that focuses on clients’ business objectives, interests, and goals.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode of the Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, host Candace Dellacona speaks with Nicole àBeckett and Dr. Shruti Roy, co-founders of the innovative technology platform Hero Generation.
United States Family and Matrimonial
Candace Dellacona

In this episode of the Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, host Candace Dellacona speaks with Nicole àBeckett and Dr. Shruti Roy, co-founders of the innovative technology platform Hero Generation. Nicole and Shruti share their personal caregiving experiences that inspired them to create Hero Generation, a comprehensive web-based tool designed to support family caregivers. This first of its kind technology provides Sandwich Generation members medical and legal resources, tools to organize and manage caregiving responsibilities, and a community to help caregivers manage the emotional and logistical challenges they face. The discussion highlights the important role that technology can play in caregiving and how technology can support, organize, and manage these responsibilities. Candace commends the founders for their mission-driven approach and the value Hero Generation brings to caregivers.

For more information about Hero Generation, visit https://www.herogen.co/

Follow Hero Generation on social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/herogeneration/

https://www.instagram.com/hero__generation/

https://www.facebook.com/weareHeroGeneration

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Candace Dellacona
Candace Dellacona
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More