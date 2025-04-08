ARTICLE
8 April 2025

Shannon West Explores Succession Planning Lessons From The Murdoch Family Drama In Blue Magazine

RB
Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

Contributor

Shannon West
In the April 2025 issue of Blue Magazine, attorney Shannon West delves into the real-life family drama surrounding media mogul Rupert Murdoch, offering valuable lessons for business owners navigating succession planning in her article titled "Real-Life 'Succession': A Cautionary Tale for Business Owners." In it, she examines Murdoch's irrevocable family trust and highlights strategies to avoid similar disputes. She highlights the potential difficulties that irrevocable trusts can pose to family harmony and continuity of business.

West is an attorney in Reinhart's Trusts and Estates Practice, where she counsels clients with trust, estate and fiduciary litigation, including matters involving breach of trust, breach of fiduciary duty, undue influence, fiduciary removal and defense, and construction and reformation matters. She also assists high-net-worth individuals and business owners with their estate planning and tax-related needs.

