Ten Minute Interview: Family Investments (Video)

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Kay Gordon, partner, and member of our Fund Formation and Investment Management practice group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss family investments. During this session, Kay explained which are the structures utilized for family investments, the benefits of using external, as opposed to internal, management, and what are some of the legal considerations for retaining internal and/or external managers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.