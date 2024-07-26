ARTICLE
26 July 2024

Empowering Choices: Understanding Supported Decision-Making (Podcast)

VW
Duggan Bertsch

Contributor

Duggan Bertsch logo
Duggan Bertsch is a team of experienced attorneys with extensive backgrounds in business, estate planning, litigation, and tax. We focus on relationships and view ourselves as strategic partners with our clients. We live by our core values of people, excellence, service, community, innovation, wellness, accountability, industry forefront, diversity, and integrity.
Explore
Mary and Vanessa will outline how DSM works, discuss the benefits of the practice as well as how it can be applied to mental health and end-of-life decisions.
United States Family and Matrimonial
Photo of Mary E. Vandenack
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode, host, Mary Vandenack, a legal expert specializing in high-end estate planning, tax strategy, asset protection planning, and business exits, is joined by Vanessa Kanega, CEO Interactive Legal, to explore the principles of Supported Decision-Making (SDM). SDM empowers individuals with disabilities to make choices about their own lives with the support of a team they choose. Mary and Vanessa will outline how DSM works, discuss the benefits of the practice as well as how it can be applied to mental health and end-of-life decisions. Tune in to learn more about this important topic and how it can impact the lives of individuals with disabilities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mary E. Vandenack
Mary E. Vandenack
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More