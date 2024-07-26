Empowering Choices: Understanding Supported Decision-Making (Podcast)

Mary and Vanessa will outline how DSM works, discuss the benefits of the practice as well as how it can be applied to mental health and end-of-life decisions.

In this episode, host, Mary Vandenack, a legal expert specializing in high-end estate planning, tax strategy, asset protection planning, and business exits, is joined by Vanessa Kanega, CEO Interactive Legal, to explore the principles of Supported Decision-Making (SDM). SDM empowers individuals with disabilities to make choices about their own lives with the support of a team they choose. Mary and Vanessa will outline how DSM works, discuss the benefits of the practice as well as how it can be applied to mental health and end-of-life decisions. Tune in to learn more about this important topic and how it can impact the lives of individuals with disabilities.

