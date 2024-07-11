Private Wealth Partner Michael Hartz contributed to chapter 13, "Estate Planning," of Building a Sustainable Family Office: An Insider's Guide to What Works and What Doesn't, published by River Grove Books. This comprehensive guide provides valuable insights into the creation and management of a successful family office. The book emphasizes the importance of sustainability, urging readers to consider long-term strategies that ensure the office's viability for generations to come. It covers a wide range of topics, including investment strategies, governance structures, risk management, and succession planning. The author highlights common pitfalls and offers practical solutions to avoid them.

"Estate Planning," Building a Sustainable Family Office: An Insider's Guide to What Works and What Doesn't, July 9, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.