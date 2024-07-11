ARTICLE
11 July 2024

Estate Planning

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
United States Family and Matrimonial
Authors
Private Wealth Partner Michael Hartz contributed to chapter 13, "Estate Planning," of Building a Sustainable Family Office: An Insider's Guide to What Works and What Doesn't, published by River Grove Books. This comprehensive guide provides valuable insights into the creation and management of a successful family office. The book emphasizes the importance of sustainability, urging readers to consider long-term strategies that ensure the office's viability for generations to come. It covers a wide range of topics, including investment strategies, governance structures, risk management, and succession planning. The author highlights common pitfalls and offers practical solutions to avoid them.

"Estate Planning," Building a Sustainable Family Office: An Insider's Guide to What Works and What Doesn't, July 9, 2024

Michael O. Hartz
