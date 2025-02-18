President Trump Signs An Executive Order "Pausing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Enforcement To Further American Economic And National Security"

On February 10th, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice not to initiate new investigations and enforcement actions under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") until it completes a review and issues revised enforcement guidelines. The administration's rationale is that enforcement of the FCPA has been unpredictable, thereby putting American individuals and companies at a disadvantage when operating in other jurisdictions and adversely affecting foreign policy priorities and the President's authority over foreign affairs.

The FCPA attempts to combat international corruption and corporate bribery in two main ways: by (1) making it illegal to offer to foreign officials of anything of value to retain business; and (2) requiring U.S. issuers to maintain proper records and internal accounting controls. The administration's new focus, as announced by the Attorney General's recent memorandum, prioritizes use of the FCPA to go after Cartels and Transnational Criminal Organizations ("TCOs").

Pursuant to the executive order, the Attorney General has 180 days to complete her review. In the meantime, the Attorney General has also been instructed/empowered to:

Cease initiation of any new FCPA investigation or enforcement action, unless the Attorney General determines that individual exceptions should be made;

Take appropriate actions, considering the policy considerations set out in the executive order, with respect to existing FCPA investigations or enforcement actions;

Issue new FCPA guidelines and policies that are consistent with the policy considerations set out in the executive order; and

Determine if additional actions with respect to past FCPA investigations and enforcement actions are to be taken to remediate the concerns expressed in the executive order.

How does this impact LATAM companies?

As noted above, on February 5th, Attorney General Bondi issued a memorandum outlining a shift of priorities towards fighting and eradicating TCOs. The Attorney General also rescinded a requirement in the Department of Justice's Manual – a standard operating procedures manual for the Department – that FCPA investigations and prosecutions be conducted by trial attorneys in the Fraud Section of the Department of Justice for all matters involving TCOs. Under the new guidance, Assistant US Attorneys seeking to bring such charges need only provide the FCPA unit with 24 hours' advance notice of an intention to seek charges (and make available any existing memoranda related to contemplated charges).

It remains to be seen what this recent guidance means for companies operating in the LATAM region. However, due to longstanding allegations of ties between TCOs and certain sectors of the business and government communities in the LATAM region, and frictions with some of those governments associated with the administration's rhetoric related to migration, it is a time of uncertainty for companies operating in the region.

Against that backdrop, the recent trend of FCPA enforcement actions by the Department of Justice against companies with connections to the LATAM region appears unlikely to reverse, and those companies would be well advised to maintain a careful focus on FCPA compliance.

Orden ejecutiva del Presidente Trump, pone en pausa la aplicación de la Ley de Prácticas Corruptas en el Extranjero (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, "FCPA").

El 10 de febrero, el Presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, firmó una orden ejecutiva, instruyendo al Departamento de Justicia que no iniciara nuevas investigaciones y frenara la aplicación de la Ley de Prácticas Corruptas en el Extranjero (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, "FCPA"), hasta en tanto no revise y emita nuevos lineamientos. La racionalidad detrás de esto es que la aplicación de FCPA ha sido impredecible, poniendo en desventaja a individuos y empresas Americanas al operar en otras jurisdicciones, afectando las políticas públicas y la autoridad del Presidente Trump sobre la política exterior.

La FCPA busca combatir la corrupción a nivel internacional, y el soborno corporativo, principalmente de dos maneras: (1) haciendo ilegal el ofrecimiento de cualquier cosa de valor a funcionarios extranjeros, principalmente para conservar negocios; y (2) requiriendo a emisores de U.S., que mantengan registros y controles internos de contabilidad. El nuevo enfoque de la administración, según lo anunció la Fiscal General en un memorandum, busca priorizar el uso de FCPA, para terminar con los Carteles y las Organizaciones Criminales Transnacionales (Transational Criminal Organizations, "TCOs").

De conformidad con la orden ejecutiva, la Fiscal General tendrá un periodo de 180 días, para completar su revisión. Mientras tanto, la Fiscal General, ha sido instruida/empoderada para:

Suspender cualquier nueva investigación o aplicación de FCPA, salvo que la Fiscal general determine que excepciones se deberán hacer:

Tomar las acciones que considere necesarias, siguiendo lo señalado por la orden ejecutiva, en relación con investigaciones o acciones bajo la FCPA, que existan actualmente.

Emitir nuevos lineamientos y políticas de FCPA, que sean consistentes con las consideraciones que se incluyeron en la orden ejecutiva.

Respecto de investigaciones y acciones anteriores bajo FCPA, determinar si acciones adicionales deberán llevarse a cabo para remediar las inquietudes señaladas en la orden ejecutiva.

¿Cómo impacta esto a las empresas en LATAM?

Como se indica anteriormente, el 5 de febrero, la Fiscal General, Pam Bondi, emitió un memorandum, priorizando la lucha y erradicación total de las TCOs. También, la Fiscal General anuló un requisito del Manual del Departamento de Justicia – un manual de procedimientos y operaciones de dicho departamento – donde las investigaciones y acusaciones bajo la FCPA en relación con TCOs, debían realizarse a través de abogados de la sección de fraudes del Departamento de Justicia. Bajo los nuevos lineamientos, aquellos abogados asistentes de la Fiscal General (assistant United States attorney) que busquen realizar una acusación bajo FCPA, únicamente tendrán que notificar a la unidad de FCPA con 24 horas de anticipación, de su intención de realizar dicha acusación (facilitando cualquier información relacionada con lo anterior).

Habrá que esperar como afectaran estos nuevos lineamientos a aquellas empresas que operan en LATAM. Sin embargo, considerando las alegaciones de nexos entre las TCOs y ciertos sectores empresariales y gubernamentales en LATAM, y las fricciones con algunos de dichos gobiernos, derivado de la retórica de la actual administración, particularmente en temas migratorios, habrá tiempos de incertidumbre para empresas operando en dicha región.

Siguiendo esta línea, la reciente tendencia de la aplicación de FCPA por parte del Departamento de Justica en contra de empresas con vínculos en LATAM, parecería que seguirá, por lo que dichas empresas deberán mantener un enfoque particular en sus políticas de cumplimiento de FCPA.

