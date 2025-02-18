Back To The Future: Protection Of Foreign Affairs Focus For FCPA Enforcement

Under the guise of protecting the President's authority to conduct foreign affairs, on February 10, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order pausing enforcement of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA"), and directing the Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to conduct a comprehensive review and update of the law's enforcement approach. The order establishes a 180-day pause (which may be extended for an additional 180 days) during which time the Attorney General is to:

review all existing FCPA investigations and enforcement actions to "restore proper bounds on FCPA enforcement and preserve Presidential foreign policy prerogatives;" and issue updated guidelines and/or policies relating to future investigations and enforcement.

After the pause, investigations or enforcement actions must be made in line with any forthcoming guidelines or policies and must be approved by the Attorney General. The Executive Order also instructs the Attorney General to assess whether "additional actions, including remedial measures with respect to inappropriate past FCPA investigations and enforcement actions" are warranted.

Viewed alongside a February 5, 2025 Executive Order, which refocused FCPA enforcement on cartels and transnational criminal organizations, President Trump is signaling a significant shift in the U.S.'s approach to investigating and prosecuting international corruption. The administration is framing this as a way to bolster U.S. competitiveness — particularly in geopolitically important areas such as critical minerals, deep-water ports, or other key infrastructure or assets — arguing that (i) U.S. companies are at a disadvantage when foreign competitors — especially from China and Russia, which were cited in his signing ceremony — are not held to the same standards, or (ii) that enforcement has sometimes overstepped its intended goals, thereby affecting legitimate business operations and U.S. foreign policy interests.

For multinational corporations, the FCPA pause risks adding uncertainty into an area where U.S. authorities have sought greater transparency through publications like DOJ policy memoranda or the FCPA Resource Guide. It also risks confusion at the international level, where increased enforcement, cross-border collaboration and coordination have been prioritized and championed in recent years. Despite the temptation, companies are ill-advised to view the pause as a green light for riskier business practices because they would do so at their peril, as there are several considerations to keep in mind that may counsel towards a cautious approach.

The U.S. is not the only Enforcer: The U.S. was never the only country that prosecuted transnational corruption, but for many years it largely seemed that way. This included periods where the U.S. — often to the criticism of European counterparts — pursued non-U.S. companies that maintained a jurisdictional link to the U.S. in high-profile corruption prosecutions. In response to this expansive extraterritorial approach (and criticism for their lax approach), certain countries, such as France and the United Kingdom, strengthened their anticorruption laws and became more active in investigating and prosecuting corruption themselves. It also prompted increased sharing of information — especially within the OECD Working Group on Bribery — about potential corruption offenses with implicated jurisdictions. The close working relationship between U.S. and Brazilian prosecutors during the OperationLava Jatoinvestigation is a case in point. It is unlikely that countries which were criticized for years as not being aggressive enough in enforcing their anticorruption laws will all unanimously decide that a similar "pause" is warranted. Moreover, enhanced antibribery laws passed by other countries — such as the U.K. Bribery Act — are in some cases at least as strict as the FCPA and can also have extraterritorial application, putting some U.S. multinationals at risk of prosecution by non-U.S. regulators if they engage in corrupt practices or if non-U.S. regulators take a view that they now need to "level the playing field" with more aggressive enforcement. For companies operating in sensitive geopolitical areas referenced in the Executive Order — critical minerals, deep-sea ports, and infrastructure — there is a risk of particular focus by non-U.S. regulators if they perceive corrupt practices being undertaken by a U.S. multinational to the detriment of their own national enterprises.

The mid- to long-lasting effects of the Executive Order will only be able to be judged with the passage of time and further guidance from the DOJ and therefore only time will tell whether it marks the start of a generational shift away from the U.S.'s central role in combating corrupt practices. Either way, companies should resist the temptation to scale back compliance efforts too quickly and would be wise to proceed cautiously before making wholesale revisions to their practices, programs or conduct. That said, compliance officers and professionals will no doubt be under increased pressure and scrutiny as a result of the published Executive Order and likely the guidance to follow.

