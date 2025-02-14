ARTICLE
14 February 2025

Pausing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Enforcement To Further American Economic And National Security (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
United States Criminal Law
Orders the Attorney General to review in detail all existing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) investigations or enforcement actions and take appropriate action with respect to such matters to restore proper bounds on FCPA enforcement and preserve Presidential foreign policy prerogatives. Also orders the Attorney General to cease initiation of any new FCPA investigations or enforcement actions, unless the Attorney General determines that an individual exception should be made.

