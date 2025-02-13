A Game-Changer Relating To FCPA Enforcement

U.S. Attorney General (AG) Pam Bondi on her first day in office – Feb. 5, 2025 – sent several memos to all employees of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) laying out top priorities. In one memo

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.

U.S. Attorney General (AG) Pam Bondi on her first day in office – Feb. 5, 2025 – sent several memos to all employees of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) laying out top priorities. In one memo, the DOJ instructs its prosecutors to pursue the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) such as Tren de Aragua, MS-13, Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generational Cartel.

Yet, though strong enforcement of the nation's drug laws against cartels and TCOs is not surprising, another aspect of the memo also carries major significance. Specifically, AG Bondi announced changes related to enforcement of theForeign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

A hallmark of the DOJ in past years – and indeed, a statute that has been utilized to recover hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and penalties back to U.S. coffers – the FCPA will see a significant change of enforcement. The DOJ Criminal Division's FCPA Unit "shall prioritize investigations related to foreign bribery that facilitates the criminal operations of Cartels and TCOs, and shift focus away from investigations that do not involve such a connection." (emphasis added).

The shift in focus is clear. Foreign bribery with a nexus to the U.S. will continue to be investigated, particularly where it has a tie to drugs, money laundering, firearms and human trafficking. Foreign bribery that does not have such a nexus – for example, bribing a foreign official to procure a multimillion-dollar energy contract or bribing a foreign official to maintain a lucrative airport concession – will receive fewer resources and less attention.

The FCPA was first enacted in 1977 to combat foreign corruption. In general, the law prohibits U.S. and foreign companies from paying bribes or anything of value to foreign officials to obtain a benefit, procure a contract or retain business. Yet, while the FCPA's enforcement was dormant for many years, investigations and settlements skyrocketed during the Bush and Obama Administrations to the tune of collecting hundreds of millions of dollars in fines from offending companies back to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Indeed, fear of the steep penalties associated with the FCPA caused many companies to self-report FCPA violations in hope of receiving leniency from the DOJ. The Feb. 5, 2025, Bondi memo raises additional considerations for self-reporting, particularly if the potential corruption does not relate to narcotics or a TCO, as the DOJ will be shifting resources away from investigating such violations.

In sum, the memo is a game-changer for attorneys counseling companies responding to FCPA inquiries. The analysis must consider the alleged foreign corruption at issue with specific analysis whether such corruption has any nexus to narcotics trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking or other forms of violence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.