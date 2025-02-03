Is It A Scam? A Guide To Staying Safe Online

Our law firm has extensive experience pursuing internet scammers and fraudsters, particularly those operating across borders.

Harris Sliwoski is an international law firm with United States offices in Los Angeles, Portland, Phoenix, and Seattle and our own contingent of lawyers in Sydney, Barcelona, Portugal, and Madrid. With two decades in business, we know how important it is to understand our client’s businesses and goals. We rely on our strong client relationships, our experience and our professional network to help us get the job done.

How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud and International Financial Scams

Our law firm has extensive experience pursuing internet scammers and fraudsters, particularly those operating across borders. These cases often involve complex investigations and international litigation, and we are uniquely equipped to handle the challenges they present. Over the years, we have dealt with a wide range of international fraud cases, including romance scams, investment scams, and online fraud. In recent years, however, a significant portion of our work has focused on combating "pig-butchering" scams—a sophisticated and devastating form of financial fraud that preys on trust and emotional manipulation.

What Are "Pig-Butchering" Scams?

The term "pig-butchering" is a chilling metaphor that describes how scammers operate. Like a farmer fattening a pig for slaughter, the scammer spends weeks, months, or even years building a relationship with their victim. They cultivate trust, often pretending to be romantic partners, friends, or business associates. The victim is "fattened" with promises of lucrative investment opportunities or financial gain. Once the scammer believes the victim is ready, they strike—persuading them to invest large sums of money into fraudulent schemes.

The result is often financial ruin for the victim, leaving them emotionally scarred and distrustful of future relationships or opportunities.

Real-Life Examples

We have seen firsthand the devastating impact of these scams. One victim, a retired medical doctor, lost her entire life savings after being lured into a fake cryptocurrency investment platform by someone she believed to be her online boyfriend. Another, a young entrepreneur, was tricked into investing into a non-existent overseas real estate development project, leaving him with crippling debt. These cases are not isolated—they are part of a global epidemic of online fraud.

Why These Cases Are So Complex

Due to our reputation in online fraud protection and cross-border scam investigations, we receive approximately 100 requests for assistance each month from victims of pig-butchering and other international financial fraud cases. Unfortunately, these cases are inherently complex. They require rapid action, collaboration with legal counsel in multiple jurisdictions, and expertise in navigating intricate legal and regulatory frameworks.

Given the substantial time, resources, and expertise needed to pursue these claims effectively, it rarely makes financial sense to take on cases where the losses are less than $500,000. For this reason, we can only accept a small fraction—fewer than 5 percent—of the cases referred to us.

How to Spot and Avoid Scams

Many people contact us unsure whether they've been scammed. Recognizing the red flags of fraud early can save you from financial and emotional distress. Common warning signs include:

1. High-Pressure Tactics: Scammers push you to invest quickly, often claiming the opportunity is time-sensitive. 2. Unrealistic Returns: Promises of unusually high profits with little or no risk are a major red flag. 3. Requests for Cryptocurrency Payments: Scammers favor cryptocurrency because it's nearly impossible to trace or recover. 4. Offshore Accounts: You're asked to transfer money to accounts in foreign countries with little transparency. 5. Deals Too Good to Be True: If it seems too perfect, it probably is.

Preventative Measures

1. Conduct Background Checks: Verify the legitimacy of individuals or businesses offering investments. 2. Research Investment Platforms: Look for online reviews, licensing, or regulatory information to ensure the platform is legitimate. 3. Seek Legal Advice Early: Before sending money, consult a professional to evaluate the opportunity. 4. Stay Informed: Educate yourself about common scams and how they operate to avoid becoming a target.

Our "Is It a Scam?" Package

In response to the growing demand for clarity and immediate action, we developed what we internally call our "Is It a Scam?" package. This service is specifically designed to quickly provide individuals with a thorough understanding of their situation and actionable steps to protect themselves from further harm.

For a flat fee, we conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged scam and compile a detailed, professional report of our findings. Our goal is to equip victims with the knowledge and evidence they need to make informed decisions—most often advising them to walk away and report the scam to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

As part of this service, we:

Investigate the Alleged Scammer: We examine email records, financial transactions, public databases, and other available resources to build a complete picture of the operation.

We examine email records, financial transactions, public databases, and other available resources to build a complete picture of the operation. Compile a Comprehensive Report: We create a detailed, easy-to-understand document that outlines key findings, identifies red flags, and provides tailored recommendations for next steps.

Below is a sample report we recently created for two individuals who believed they had been scammed. These individuals sought confirmation because in both cases their scammer was threatening to sue them if they did not pay additional funds the scammer claimed were owed. This report is an amalgamation of those investigations, with all names, dates, and amounts altered to protect client confidentiality.

Analysis of Fraudulent Indicators in EVX Shop Operations

Prepared for: William Thompson

Date: January 15, 2025

Subject: Fraudulent Indicators in the EVX Shop Case

I. Introduction

This report evaluates the communications and transactions between William Thompson and the entity known as "EVX Shop." Its purpose is to identify patterns of fraudulent behavior and provide recommendations for Mr. Thompson. This analysis is based on email correspondence, supporting documentation, internet searches, and our extensive experience in fraud investigations. To date, Mr. Thompson has transferred approximately $193,500 to EVX Shop, with no returns on this investment.

II. Summary

The following evidence strongly indicates that EVX Shop is a fraudulent entity:

Persistent and inconsistent payment demands.

Systematic blocking of withdrawals using fabricated barriers.

Exclusive reliance on cryptocurrency payments.

Use of coercion and high-pressure tactics.

Absence of legitimate contact information or transparency.

Inflated profit claims to encourage further investment.

Association with Mr. Jones, whose involvement resembles a typical "pig-butchering" scam.

III. Findings: Indicators of Fraudulent Activity

1. Unjustified Payment Demands

Behavior: EVX Shop made repeated demands for large sums of money with vague or shifting justifications, such as: Excessive storage fees. High penalties for alleged late payments. Upfront wire transfer requirements.

EVX Shop made repeated demands for large sums of money with vague or shifting justifications, such as: Examples: January 10, 2025: EVX Shop demanded $83,000 to release funds, despite claiming Mr. Thompson had already paid over $193,500.

Contradiction: EVX Shop claims to have generated $354,000–$515,000 in sales for Mr. Thompson. If true, it could simply deduct fees owed from those funds, as legitimate businesses do.

2. Blocked Fund Withdrawals

Behavior: Withdrawals were systematically obstructed through fabricated barriers, such as: Additional payment requirements for "processing orders." Arbitrary delays attributed to "unprocessed transactions."

Withdrawals were systematically obstructed through fabricated barriers, such as: Example: Mr. Thompson's alleged $557,580.15 account balance—which included $350,248.77 in "profits"—was never made available for withdrawal.

3. Cryptocurrency Dependency

EVX Shop insisted on cryptocurrency payments, a hallmark of scams due to their limited traceability and the inability to dispute or reverse transactions.

Example: January 11, 2025: Emails pressured Mr. Thompson to use Bitcoin instead of more secure payment methods.

4. High-Pressure Tactics

Behavior: Aggressive language was used to coerce compliance, including: Threats of lawsuits. Claims of high daily penalties (e.g., $835.83 per day, or approximately 0.97% per day). Warnings of impending "judicial procedures."

Aggressive language was used to coerce compliance, including:

5. Lack of Verifiable Contact Information

EVX Shop provided only generic email addresses.

No business address, verifiable contact details, or individual names were listed on its website or found during our internet search.

Despite claiming to be based in London, EVX Shop's banking accounts were with two domestic Indonesian banks. This banking arrangement raises significant questions regarding the legitimacy of EVX Shop's operations.

6. Evasive Behavior

EVX Shop exhibited a pattern of evasive communication, deflecting direct inquiries and failing to provide transparent responses.

Examples: January 12, 2025: When asked for wire transfer details, EVX Shop deflected by urging cryptocurrency payments due to alleged "international delays." When finally providing wire instructions, EVX Shop required the transfer to be made within an hour—a tactic often used to increase urgency and reduce scrutiny.



7. False Promises of Profitability

EVX Shop presented inflated and unrealistic claims of profitability: Mr. Thompson's products were listed at prices far above market rates (e.g., Yeti tumblers priced at $95+ versus $40 elsewhere). The website's design and functionality are substandard, inconsistent with the company's claims of being a successful, high-volume online retailer.



8. Association with Ms. Chinn

Mr. Thompson reports that Ms. Chinn did not encourage him to engage with EVX Shop; he merely mentioned the platform, and he independently decided to proceed.

Mr. Thompson has never met Ms. Chinn in person, raising questions about his role in the scheme.

This pattern aligns with "pig-butchering" scams, where fraudsters build trust through personal connections and introduce victims to seemingly legitimate investment opportunities.

IV. EVX Shop Website Red Flags

1. Unrealistic Claims

Warehouses in 108 countries, yet no listed addresses or other verifiable information.

Amazon, by comparison, operates fulfillment centers in only 16 countries.

2. Website Creation Date

Created in August 2024. It is implausible for a legitimate company to expand globally in six months without generating any press or online presence.

3. Inconsistent Content

Key pages (e.g., About, News, Modern Slavery Policy) redirect to unrelated content from the Sainsbury's website, a major UK grocery chain.

The returns policy references cash register receipts, suggesting it was copied from another website.

V. Conclusion

The evidence overwhelmingly indicates that EVX Shop is a fraudulent operation designed to extract funds through deceit and coercion.

Likelihood of Recovery:

The likelihood of recovering the funds is extremely low. Pursuing recovery would cost at least $47,500 and require significant investigative resources to identify those responsible.

The two Indonesian bank accounts involved are likely held by intermediaries who were paid nominal sums to serve as recipients.

Efforts to locate the account holders through online searches have been unsuccessful.

Emotional Impact:

Beyond financial losses, scams like this cause emotional distress and violate trust.

VI. Recommendations and Next Steps

Cease Communications: Stop all interactions with EVX Shop immediately. Report the Fraud: File complaints with: Local law enforcement or your State Attorney General's Consumer Fraud Department.

Federal agencies, such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or the FBI. Acknowledging Challenges in Recovery: Immediate recovery is unlikely, but reporting may aid broader investigations.

Why Vigilance Is the Best Defense

We share this sample report not only to give potential victims insight into how my law firm approaches these cases but also to better prepare individuals to recognize the hallmarks of fraud before they send money to anyone. In today's increasingly interconnected and often perilous online environment, being informed and vigilant is the best defense against falling victim to a scam.

Final Thoughts and Call to Action

Online fraud and international financial scams are on the rise, but they can be prevented. By recognizing red flags, conducting due diligence, and consulting professionals early, you can protect yourself and your assets.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.