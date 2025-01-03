Joe Whitley Speaks With DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz On "White Collar Talks With Nina And Joe" Podcast

On the latest episode of the American Bar Association Criminal Justice Section's "White Collar Talks with Nina and Joe" podcast, Joe Whitley, leader of WBD's White Collar Defense and Criminal Investigations Team, and Kaplan Marino PC Founding Partner Nina Marino sit down with Michael E. Horowitz, Inspector General of the United States Department of Justice.

Previously having served a six-year term as a Commissioner of the U.S. Sentencing Commission (2003-2009), Mr. Horowitz was sworn in on April 16, 2012, as Inspector General, following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate. As Inspector General, Mr. Horowitz oversees a team of over 500 special agents, auditors, inspectors, attorneys, and support staff nationwide. Since 2020 he has also led the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee. From 2015 to 2020, Mr. Horowitz served as Chair of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE).

Follow along with Joe and Nina as Mr. Horowitz shares with listeners about his early decision to enter the legal field, his journey from college to present day, and a glimpse into what the future may hold.

Click here to listen to the "White Collar Talks with Nina and Joe" podcast.