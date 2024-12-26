Don't Let Cyber Scams Ruin The Holidays: Keep The Holiday Season Festive For Your Organization

"It's the most wonderful time of the year"—or is it? Unfortunately, it can be the most wonderful time for criminals, who try to prey on financial generosity through scams and frauds. Extra vigilance is needed during the holiday season to protect organizations and their employees.

It's often easier and more convenient to shop online, but with convenience comes risk and the need to be aware. As online shopping has expanded, so have criminals' attempts to steal from holiday shoppers. And since this shopping is often done on devices connected to an organization's network—making the company's confidential data vulnerable—it's important for organizations to educate their employees about trending online scams and how to shop securely.

Shopping Online Securely

Whether they are using a work-issued laptop or a personal device, encourage employees to take these important steps:

Confirm computers, mobile devices, and other devices have the most recent software updates. Taking this first step provides an extra layer of defense against viruses and malware.

Donating Securely Online

Organizations can advise employees of the risk associated with donating money to unreputable charity organizations. Unfortunately, criminals take advantage of people's generosity by sending fraudulent emails, setting up fake social media accounts, creating phony websites, and launching bogus crowdfunding campaigns to prey on those who want to help.

Do due diligence before donating to any charity. Before donating any money or goods to an organization, research the charity, even if it is well-known and has a proven track record. Reach out to a newly established charity for details about its mission and plans—even though it might be legitimate, it may not have the infrastructure to be effective. Confirm that a charity is registered with a federal or state government, which means that the charity must follow certain regulations. Keep in mind that reputable charities will not try to aggressively pressure anyone into donating.

Before donating any money or goods to an organization, research the charity, even if it is well-known and has a proven track record. Reach out to a newly established charity for details about its mission and plans—even though it might be legitimate, it may not have the infrastructure to be effective. Confirm that a charity is registered with a federal or state government, which means that the charity must follow certain regulations. Keep in mind that reputable charities will not try to aggressively pressure anyone into donating. Avoid donating to unfamiliar organizations. The links below (among others) will assist in verifying legitimate charitable organizations: Search for tax exempt organizations | Internal Revenue Service Search the charity register – GOV.UK

The links below (among others) will assist in verifying legitimate charitable organizations:

Organizations can ensure their employees and their data are protected by emphasizing the importance of security over convenience during this holiday season. With hybrid work schedules allowing many employees to alternate their personal and professional activities when using a work-issued laptop or mobile device, it's important to ensure employees are alert to all threats to their cyber safety.

