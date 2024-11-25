Now 'Back To Stability,' Mass. US Atty Office Set To Ramp Up

Insights from Member Eoin Beirne were featured in a recent Law360 article about what the incoming Trump administration's pick for Massachusetts US attorney

Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.

Insights from Member Eoin Beirne were featured in a recent Law360 article about what the incoming Trump administration's pick for Massachusetts US attorney could mean for judicial activity from the office and the uncertainties that remain.

"There are lots of really smart, hard-working assistant U.S. attorneys and agents who will continue to do their jobs, investigating and prosecuting federal crimes," said Eoin. "There may be some changes around the margins, but the mission remains the same regardless of who is in office."

Source

Law360.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.