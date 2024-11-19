ARTICLE
19 November 2024

Ukraine's Legacy Of Corruption: From Kuchma To Yanukovych (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Wicked Coin, hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati delve into the controversies surrounding Victor Yanukovych's presidency in Ukraine from 2010 to 2014.
United States Criminal Law
Photo of Tatiana Sainati
Photo of Diana R. Shaw
Authors

In this episode of Wicked Coin, hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati delve into the controversies surrounding Victor Yanukovych's presidency in Ukraine from 2010 to 2014. During his tenure, Ukraine was heavily affected by corruption, with scandals and governance issues leaving a lasting impact on the country. Join Diana and Tatiana as they trace the history of corruption in Ukraine leading up to Yanukovych's administration and explore how this era of corruption has impacted present-day Ukraine.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tatiana Sainati
Tatiana Sainati
Photo of Diana R. Shaw
Diana R. Shaw
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More