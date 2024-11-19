Ukraine's Legacy Of Corruption: From Kuchma To Yanukovych (Podcast)

self

In this episode of Wicked Coin, hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati delve into the controversies surrounding Victor Yanukovych's presidency in Ukraine from 2010 to 2014. During his tenure, Ukraine was heavily affected by corruption, with scandals and governance issues leaving a lasting impact on the country. Join Diana and Tatiana as they trace the history of corruption in Ukraine leading up to Yanukovych's administration and explore how this era of corruption has impacted present-day Ukraine.

