State AG Updates: September 25-October 2, 2024

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Here are last week's updates.
Multistate
- Eighteen attorneys general filed an amicus brief in the Fifth Circuit defending a Texas county's removal of 17 books from its library system. In defense of the county's decision, the attorneys general claimed that the removal of books from public schools is a form of "government speech" that does not violate others' First Amendment rights. The Fifth Circuit heard oral argument by the eighteen attorneys general on September 24. The attorneys general's attempt to remove books follows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' administration's decision that school officials can remove any books from public school libraries for any reason, including objections to LGBTQ and race-related content.
California
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit against Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, California for allegedly refusing emergency abortion care to people suffering from obstetrics issues. One patient, Dr. Anna Nusslock, claimed that even though doctors at the hospital told her that abortion was the only to save her from blood hemorrhaging, they could not provide her provide her with abortion because of the hospital's policy.
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a $7.7 million settlement with U.S. Healthwork (USHW) to resolve allegations of corporate fraud. USHW, a chain of occupational and urgent care clinics, was accused of holding unclaimed refund checks as early as 2001, but did not file reports until 2018 after being notified of an investigation.
Maryland
- Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced a lawsuit against the owners of M/V Dali cargo ship for causing the collision that led to the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024. In the complaint, the State alleges that before the collision, the Dali had two power failures that caused the ship to lose propulsion and steering capability
North Carolina
- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein issued a statement regarding price gouging complaints in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. This follows North Carolina's Department of Justice receiving 64 complaints alleging price gouging in Western North Carolina as a result of the storm.
