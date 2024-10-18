Ep. 2 - The Art Of Parallel Investigations (Part 1) (Podcast)

self Wiley Podcast · Ep. 2 - The Art of Parallel Investigations (Part 1)

In the first installment of this two-part interview, host Kevin Muhlendorf sits down with Brian Young, Director of the Whistleblower Office at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) to discuss the complexities of parallel civil and criminal investigations. Together they cover the challenges and strategies in coordinating with multiple regulators, both domestic and international, and Brian shares his journey from clerking at the Sixth Circuit to leading major cases at the DOJ's Fraud Section.

