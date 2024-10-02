ARTICLE
2 October 2024

One Small Step For A District Court, One Giant Leap To The End Of The Qui Tam: Florida District Court Holds Qui Tam Device Unconstitutional

AP
Arnold & Porter

Contributor

Arnold & Porter logo
Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
Explore Firm Details
After Justice Thomas' dissent in Polansky, we hoped it only a matter of time before a court followed his roadmap to hold the False Claims Act's (FCA) qui tam device unconstitutional.
United States Criminal Law
Photo of Craig D. Margolis
Photo of Christian D. Sheehan
Photo of Elliot S. Rosenwald
Authors

After Justice Thomas' dissent in Polansky, we hoped it only a matter of time before a court followed his roadmap to hold the False Claims Act's (FCA) qui tam device unconstitutional.

That time is now. A former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Judge Kathyrn Kimball Mizelle of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, has just held in Zafirov v. Florida Medical Associates LLC that the FCA's qui tam device is unconstitutional under Article II of the U.S. Constitution.

We will, of course, post a deeper-dive in Qui Notes just as soon as we've had a chance to analyze the opinion, which is sure to trigger an appeal to the Eleventh Circuit, setting up an eventual showdown in the Supreme Court. It is also likely to influence other district courts considering similar challenges. In the meantime, if you haven't already, please check out our posts on the Zafirov case, including our summary of oral argument and our other posts from June 2023, August 2023, and December 2023 regarding the constitutionality question. And, as always, stay tuned.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Craig D. Margolis
Craig D. Margolis
Photo of Christian D. Sheehan
Christian D. Sheehan
Photo of Elliot S. Rosenwald
Elliot S. Rosenwald
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More