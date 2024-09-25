The Legal Tightrope: Surviving Parallel Investigations (Podcast)

Welcome to the Parallel Proceedings Podcast, hosted by Kevin Muhlendorf, a partner in Wiley's White Collar & Government Investigations Practice who also leads the firm's Securities Enforcement and Litigation Team. Kevin, a former federal prosecutor and SEC enforcement attorney, shares insights on current events and hot topics and examines challenges executives and organizations face during parallel criminal and civil investigations.

In the inaugural episode, Kevin delves into the complex world of parallel investigations and prosecutions by the DOJ and SEC. He explains how overlapping civil and criminal proceedings create unique pressures on defendants, and explores strategies for navigating clients through this legal maze. From insider trading to crypto cases, Kevin unpacks real-world scenarios in which lawyers must strike a delicate balance to vigorously defend clients in a civil matter without triggering potential risks in a related criminal prosecution.

self

Wiley Podcast · The Legal Tightrope: Surviving Parallel Investigations

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.