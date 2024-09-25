ARTICLE
25 September 2024

The Legal Tightrope: Surviving Parallel Investigations (Podcast)

Welcome to the Parallel Proceedings Podcast, hosted by Kevin Muhlendorf, a partner in Wiley's White Collar & Government Investigations Practice who also leads the firm's Securities Enforcement and Litigation Team.
Welcome to the Parallel Proceedings Podcast, hosted by Kevin Muhlendorf, a partner in Wiley's White Collar & Government Investigations Practice who also leads the firm's Securities Enforcement and Litigation Team. Kevin, a former federal prosecutor and SEC enforcement attorney, shares insights on current events and hot topics and examines challenges executives and organizations face during parallel criminal and civil investigations.

In the inaugural episode, Kevin delves into the complex world of parallel investigations and prosecutions by the DOJ and SEC. He explains how overlapping civil and criminal proceedings create unique pressures on defendants, and explores strategies for navigating clients through this legal maze. From insider trading to crypto cases, Kevin unpacks real-world scenarios in which lawyers must strike a delicate balance to vigorously defend clients in a civil matter without triggering potential risks in a related criminal prosecution.

Wiley Podcast · The Legal Tightrope: Surviving Parallel Investigations

