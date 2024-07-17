July 2024- Hughes Hubbard's anti-corruption "Month in a Minute" offers a look-back at the biggest foreign corruption-related developments from the prior month. The Month in a Minute is intended to provide a quick snapshot of the latest news and developments. We hope you find it a useful and perhaps even enjoyable resource.

Highlights from June 2024 include the denial of an extradition appeal for an ex-Goldman Sachs executive, the recovery and return of additional 1MDB funds and a guilty plea related to the Petrobras bribery scheme.

Read the Month in a Minute.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.