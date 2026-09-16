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16 September 2026

In The Action: Meet Lateral Partner Guy Singer (Video)

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Winston Taylor

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Whether you're leading the way, disrupting an industry, entering a new phase of growth, or launching a defining product—we're in the room with you. In the action. Sleeves rolled up.

With a rich history spanning both sides of the Atlantic, we are present in the major commercial centers that matter to our clients: the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Combining scale with the speed clients demand, our defining capabilities include major litigation, critical transactions, strategic IP, and private wealth.

Our team of over 1,400 lawyers works hand-in-hand across markets, sectors, practice areas, and client teams. All-in problem solvers, we bring the creativity to think differently, and the pragmatism to get things done when it counts the most.

Embedded in your business and sharing your ambition, we take the work personally. Shaping what we do and how we do it around your goals and needs, always one step ahead of the moment.

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Former federal prosecutor Guy Singer joins host Eva Davis to discuss his transition to Winston Taylor, where he leads complex white-collar defense and internal investigations. The conversation explores how judgment, collaboration, and team-first leadership shape high-stakes legal work and client relationships in an era where technical excellence alone isn't enough.
United States Criminal Law
Guy Singer and Eva Davis
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Meaningful work. Sound judgment. Team-first leadership.

In this episode of In the Action, host Eva Davis sits down with New York lateral Partner Guy Singer, a former federal prosecutor whose practice focuses on complex white-collar defense, internal investigations, and regulatory enforcement.

Guy shares what drew him to Winston Taylor, the experience of joining with a team, and how quickly the collaboration across the firm helped to accelerate integration and service to his clients. He also discusses the high-stakes challenges facing his clients, the skills required to navigate them, and why judgment remains one of the most valuable traits a lawyer can develop.

The conversation explores his approach to client relationships, his commitment to meaningful work, and the importance of building teams that are united by a shared sense of purpose.

Watch to hear Guy’s perspective on:

  • Becoming the lawyer clients call when “everything hits the fan”

  • Building teams where client service is part of the culture, from the most junior associate to the lead partner on the matter

  • Why the best solutions come from combining technical excellence, practical judgment, and collaboration across practices and jurisdictions

  • How intentional lateral integration turned a newly arrived team into firmwide collaborators almost immediately

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Guy Singer
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Eva Davis
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