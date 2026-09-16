In The Action: Meet Lateral Partner Guy Singer (Video)

- within Accounting and Audit, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Wealth Management topic(s)
Meaningful work. Sound judgment. Team-first leadership.
In this episode of In the Action, host Eva Davis sits down with New York lateral Partner Guy Singer, a former federal prosecutor whose practice focuses on complex white-collar defense, internal investigations, and regulatory enforcement.
Guy shares what drew him to Winston Taylor, the experience of joining with a team, and how quickly the collaboration across the firm helped to accelerate integration and service to his clients. He also discusses the high-stakes challenges facing his clients, the skills required to navigate them, and why judgment remains one of the most valuable traits a lawyer can develop.
The conversation explores his approach to client relationships, his commitment to meaningful work, and the importance of building teams that are united by a shared sense of purpose.
Watch to hear Guy’s perspective on:
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Becoming the lawyer clients call when “everything hits the fan”
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Building teams where client service is part of the culture, from the most junior associate to the lead partner on the matter
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Why the best solutions come from combining technical excellence, practical judgment, and collaboration across practices and jurisdictions
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How intentional lateral integration turned a newly arrived team into firmwide collaborators almost immediately
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