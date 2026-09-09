Highlights

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has issued its long-awaited decision in U.S. ex rel. Zafirov v. Florida Medical Associates LLC, holding that qui tam provisions of the False Claims Act (FCA) do not violate the U.S. Constitution's Article II Appointments Clause.

The Eleventh Circuit vacated the district court's landmark ruling of unconstitutionality and remanded the case for further proceedings.

The decision joins every other federal circuit court to have addressed the issue, maintaining the unbroken appellate consensus that qui tam relators are not "officers of the United States" subject to presidential appointment.

Though this ruling preserves the status quo for FCA enforcement, the constitutional debate is not over.

As discussed in a previous Holland & Knight alert, the constitutionality of the FCA's qui tam provisions has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years. Three U.S. Supreme Court justices – Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – had raised concerns about whether the provisions violate Article II of the U.S. Constitution and urged the Court to consider the issue. A single judge at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida has ruled (twice) that the qui tam provisions are unconstitutional, reasoning that relators are "officers" whose self-appointment through filing qui tam actions violates the Appointments Clause.

The appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in U.S. ex rel. Zafirov v. Florida Medical Associates LLC was widely regarded as the most significant pending proceeding on the issue because it was the first and only appellate case on appeal squarely addressing the question of whether the qui tam provisions violate Article II.

On September 1, 2026, the Eleventh Circuit held that they do not.

The Eleventh Circuit's Decision

In a published opinion authored by Eleventh Circuit Judges Elizabeth Branch and Robert Luck, joined by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Federico Moreno, the Eleventh Circuit reversed the district court and held that the FCA's qui tam provisions do not violate the Appointments Clause.

The Core Holding: Relators Are Not "Officers of the United States"

The court's analysis centered on the two-part test for determining whether someone is an "officer of the United States," which requires that the person must both 1) "occupy a 'continuing' position established by law" and 2) "exercise significant authority pursuant to the laws of the United States." The Eleventh Circuit concluded that relators fail the first prong – they do not occupy a continuing position – and, therefore, are not officers subject to the Appointments Clause. Because this was dispositive, the court did not reach the question of whether relators exercise "significant authority."

Why Relators Do Not Occupy a "Continuing Position"

The court evaluated the characteristics that the Supreme Court has historically used to assess whether a position is "continuing" and found that relators fall short on every measure:

Temporary Tenure. A relator's role lasts the length of one case, a relator may bring multiple cases in a year or none, and relators are not required to keep a place of business.

A relator's role lasts the length of one case, a relator may bring multiple cases in a year or none, and relators are not required to keep a place of business. No Continuing Duration. The court rejected the defendants' argument that lengthy FCA cases demonstrates relators hold continuing positions, noting that the Supreme Court has never focused on the overall length of time a person spends fulfilling duties. Rather, the inquiry is whether the role is "permanent" or "occasional and intermittent."

The court rejected the defendants' argument that lengthy FCA cases demonstrates relators hold continuing positions, noting that the Supreme Court has never focused on the overall length of time a person spends fulfilling duties. Rather, the inquiry is whether the role is "permanent" or "occasional and intermittent." No Continuing Emolument. A relator receives only a one-time contingent fee award based on the success of the case, not a regular government appropriation or salary.

A relator receives only a one-time contingent fee award based on the success of the case, not a regular government appropriation or salary. Personal Duties. A relator's role is personal and cannot be assumed by another inpidual.

Rejection of the "Office of Relator" Theory

The court also rejected the defendants' argument – and the district court's finding – that the FCA created a continuous "office of relator" that exists regardless of the status of any one case. The Eleventh Circuit noted that the term "office of relator" appears nowhere in the FCA or any other law and that the proper inquiry under Supreme Court precedent is whether an inpidual occupies a continuing position, not whether a theoretical office exists.

Remand on Remaining Constitutional Arguments

Having resolved the Appointments Clause issue, the court vacated the district court's dismissal order and remanded the case for the district court to evaluate the defendants' remaining constitutional arguments under the Take Care Clause and Vesting Clause. Those arguments – that qui tam actions improperly vest executive power in private inpiduals and circumvent the president's duty to "take care" that the laws be faithfully executed – remain live issues for the district court on remand. The defendants have 45 days from the entry of judgment (until October 16, 2026) to move for a panel or en banc rehearing, or 90 days (until November 30, 2026) to petition the U.S. Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari.

What This Means: The Immediate Landscape

As anticipated in Holland & Knight's previous alert, reversal of the district court's ruling means that the immediate practical effect is limited – qui tam enforcement will continue as it has for decades. The Eleventh Circuit's decision reinforces the existing consensus among the Fifth, Sixth, Ninth and Tenth Circuit Courts of Appeals that the qui tam provisions are constitutional. Healthcare organizations, which remain the most frequent targets of FCA qui tam actions along with government contractors, should expect no disruption to the current enforcement regime.

The Debate Continues

This ruling does not close the book on constitutional challenges to the FCA's qui tam provisions:

Take Care Clause and Vesting Clause Arguments Remain. The Eleventh Circuit addressed only the Appointments Clause and expressly remanded for the district court to consider the Take Care Clause and Vesting Clause arguments. These arguments – that qui tam relators improperly wield executive enforcement power without adequate presidential oversight – may provide a separate basis for challenging the provisions.

The Eleventh Circuit addressed only the Appointments Clause and expressly remanded for the district court to consider the Take Care Clause and Vesting Clause arguments. These arguments – that qui tam relators improperly wield executive enforcement power without adequate presidential oversight – may provide a separate basis for challenging the provisions. Other Circuits Remain Active. As noted in the previous alert, the constitutionality question is actively being considered in the Third and Fifth Circuits. A pergent ruling from another circuit could still create the circuit split that would fast-track Supreme Court review.

As noted in the previous alert, the constitutionality question is actively being considered in the Third and Fifth Circuits. A pergent ruling from another circuit could still create the circuit split that would fast-track Supreme Court review. Supreme Court Interest Persists. Given the expressed interest from three Supreme Court justices and likelihood of additional petitions for certiorari as the law develops, the issue may ultimately be resolved by the Supreme Court.

Key Takeaways for Healthcare Entities and Government Contractors