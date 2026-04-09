Fraud, Asset Tracing And Recovery Laws In USA

In the U.S., asset tracing and recovery play a critical role in fraud, insolvency and judgment enforcement matters. Fraud victims can seek compensation through private actions as well as law enforcement.

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I Executive summary

In the U.S., asset tracing and recovery play a critical role in fraud, insolvency and judgment enforcement matters. Fraud victims can seek compensation through private actions as well as law enforcement. Victims of cross-border scams can pursue civil actions if the fraudulent conduct or those who perpetrated the fraud are sufficiently connected to the U.S. Enforcement of foreign money judgments is straightforward: New York and most other states have processes for domesticating foreign judgments. Broad-ranging U.S. discovery practices provide powerful tools to recover assets.

II Important legal framework and statutory underpinnings to fraud, asset tracing and recovery schemes

Civil and criminal remedies

Common law claims

Several common law claims are available to fraud victims to recover stolen or misappropriated assets. Such claims can vary from state to state, but the key elements enumerated below are similar across the U.S.

Fraud

The elements of a fraud claim are: (1) a misrepresentation or a material omission of fact, that was (2) false and known to be false by the defendant (scienter) and (3) made to induce the other party to rely on it (intent to defraud), (4) on which the victim justifiably relied, and (5) was injured. Under federal and state law, fraud must be pled with particularity, except for information solely within the fraudster’s knowledge, such as intent.

Limitation periods for fraud claims vary by jurisdiction, but will generally be tolled until the victim discovers or should have discovered the fraud.

Aiding and abetting fraud

A fraud victim can assert an aiding and abetting claim against those who assisted the fraudster. The victim must allege: (1) the existence of a fraud; (2) defendant’s knowledge of the fraud; and (3) defendant’s substantial assistance in the fraud. The claim must be pled with particularity. Damages are generally similar to those recoverable against the fraudster.

Civil conspiracy

Conspiracy, closely related to aiding and abetting, is available in some jurisdictions. Conspiracy and aiding and abetting both involve concerted wrongful action. Conspiracy generally requires an agreement and an overt act that causes damage; aiding and abetting need only be based on assistance. Certain jurisdictions do not recognise a separate tort of civil conspiracy. For example, the tort exists in the common law of California, but not in New York.

Conversion

Conversion is the wrongful exercise of control over another’s property. The elements of a claim are: (1) plaintiff’s ownership or right to possession of the property at the time of the conversion; (2) defendant’s conversion by a wrongful act or disposition of property rights; and (3) damages. The statute of limitations is generally three years, but periods differ across jurisdictions.

Unjust enrichment and money had and received

These equitable claims are available when one party unfairly benefits at another’s expense. They are often asserted when a wrong has been committed but the conduct does not fall squarely within a cause of action. These claims are restorative in nature and punitive damages are generally not available.

The elements of an unjust enrichment claim are: (1) receipt of a benefit; (2) retention of the benefit at the expense of another; and (3) under principles of equity and good conscience, the defendant should not be permitted to keep the money. A claim for money had and received has similar elements.

The statute of limitations for these claims varies. For example, in California it is three years, and in New York it is six years.

Duty-based claims

If the defendant owes a duty to the plaintiff (e.g., fiduciary duty or duty of care), other claims may exist, such as: breach of fiduciary duty; aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty; negligence; and gross negligence. For the majority of such claims, the elements are: proof of an existing duty; a breach of that duty; and a resulting injury. For negligence, there must also be causation – the breach must have been both the actual and proximate cause of the aggrieved party’s damages.

Statutory claims

Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

RICO provides criminal and civil remedies for victims of organised crime and other criminal schemes. RICO claims must meet stringent technical requirements that are beyond the scope of this chapter. It is worth noting that although a criminal scheme may underpin a civil RICO action, a prior criminal conviction is not a necessary element of a civil RICO claim. Accordingly, a plaintiff in a civil RICO case can establish a claim by a preponderance of the evidence, rather than the beyond a reasonable doubt standard that applies in the criminal context. The chance to recover treble damages, costs and attorneys’ fees makes civil RICO actions appealing to plaintiffs. Courts, however, have been skeptical of attempts to turn business disputes into RICO claims. RICO applies to long-term patterns of criminal activity, not to “every fraudulent commercial transaction”. Calcasieu Marin Nat’l Bank v. Grant, 943 F.2d 1453, 1463 (5th Cir. 1991). Many courts require the plaintiff to file a RICO case statement as an extension of the complaint with a detailed description of the pattern of racketeering activity. To recover under RICO, a foreign entity must show injury to U.S. business or property.

Fraudulent conveyance

Most states have adopted the Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act (UFTA). The UFTA aims to prevent debtors from transferring assets outside creditors’ reach and to allow creditors to retrieve fraudulently transferred property from third parties. The UFTA provides that when transfers that render the debtor insolvent or undercapitalised are made without fair consideration, they are fraudulent and can be unwound. Alternatively, an aggrieved creditor can demonstrate the transferor’s “intent to defraud, hinder, delay either present or future creditors”. Intent is difficult to prove. However, a creditor can show fraudulent intent through “badges of fraud”, i.e., circumstances commonly associated with fraudulent transfers. Those circumstances include:

a close relationship between the parties; a questionable transfer outside the ordinary course of business; inadequate consideration; the transferor’s knowledge of the creditor’s claim and the inability to pay it; and the transferor’s retention of control of the property after conveying it.

A transfer made with actual intent to defraud can be unwound regardless of whether fair consideration was paid. In most jurisdictions, the statute of limitations is four years.

Banking and money laundering

Bank fraud and money laundering are crimes in the U.S. that can be prosecuted by federal and state law enforcement authorities. The Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 (AMLA) is designed to help discover money laundering activity. The AMLA’s key features include expanded rewards and protections for whistleblowers, establishment of a federal “beneficial ownership” registry to disclose those who control shell companies, and introduction of new Bank Secrecy Act violations and increased penalties. The whistleblower provisions are meant to spur internal compliance officers of financial institutions to use information they obtain to pursue whistleblower rewards. Law enforcement authorities have the discretion to file criminal charges for money laundering. The AMLA’s measures should lead to exposure of money laundering schemes and prosecution of perpetrators.

Criminal penalties for bank fraud and money laundering are provided by statute and include fines, incarceration, probation and community service. They often do not involve recovery for victims. Even where restitution is available, it may not fully cover the losses. Hence, bank fraud or money laundering victims can bring civil claims, which have a lower burden of proof.

Insolvency

Fraudulent enterprises are often exposed only when they become insolvent. Under U.S. law, an insolvent person or entity can seek bankruptcy protection. A bankruptcy filing protects the debtor through an automatic stay that halts all actions against the debtor and its property. This promotes the Bankruptcy Code’s goal of the fair, orderly treatment of creditors by preventing a rush to seize the property of the debtor’s estate.

Most fraud-related bankruptcy proceedings are liquidations under Chapter 7. A trustee is appointed to marshal assets and distribute proceeds to creditors equitably and in the priority provided in the Bankruptcy Code. Members of similarly situated creditor groups must be treated equally. Secured creditors have a higher priority and are paid first. The debtor’s equity holders are given a lower priority and paid last.

If the bankrupt entity is a securities brokerage, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) winds up the broker-dealer entities. SIPC advances brokerage customers up to U.S. $500,000 to compensate them for their loss. The provisions of the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA) add other special protections, including providing that the brokerage’s customers are compensated for their losses before other creditors.

A trustee can use claw-back provisions of the Bankruptcy Code and the UFTA to unwind a fraudulent debtor’s transactions. For example, under Chapter 11 U.S.C. § 547, a trustee can claw back as “preferences” transfers the debtor made within a 90-day look-back period before the bankruptcy filing. Transfers to the debtor’s insiders are subject to a one-year look-back period. The trustee can unwind the debtor’s transfers to any party within two years of the bankruptcy if those transfers were intended to defraud creditors. In Ponzi schemes, intent to defraud is presumed. A trustee can recover fraudulently transferred assets from further transferees down the line, provided such transferees are not bona fide purchasers for value. The UFTA also has claw-back provisions, with a four-year look-back period.

In SIPA cases, SIPA finances a trustee’s efforts so that the failed brokerage’s customers can recoup all recovered property. In bankruptcy cases, the trustee’s efforts often need to be financed. If there are sufficient assets available to claw back, the trustee may: (i) proceed on a contingency basis and be paid from the recoveries; (ii) obtain financing from a litigation funder; or (iii) proceed with financing provided by creditors or other stakeholders. This gives creditors some control of the recovery process.

Arbitration

The Federal Arbitration Act generally governs whether an arbitration clause is valid and enforceable. If the arbitration clause and any rules it incorporates are silent on arbitrability, the courts decide this question. As a matter of federal law, an arbitration clause is severable from a contract and is enforceable even if the rest of the contract is not. Thus, even in fraud cases, a valid contractual arbitration clause will be enforced.

Where parties provide or incorporate rules providing the arbitral tribunal will decide whether the dispute is arbitrable, that will be enforced, and the tribunal will determine its own jurisdiction. The tribunal’s ruling on these issues will be final and can only be rejected on the grounds in Article V of the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (New York Convention). The question of whether an arbitration clause exists, however, may be reserved for the courts.

California Penal Code Section 496

California Penal Code Section 496(c) creates a private right of action for “any person who has been injured” by a wrongdoer’s knowing receipt of stolen property. A prevailing plaintiff can recover three times the amount of actual damages, costs of suit and legal fees. In Bell v. Feibush, 212 Cal. App. 4th 1041 (2013), the California Court of Appeals reiterated that an injured party can recover treble damages and held that a criminal conviction under Section 496 for receipt of stolen property was not a prerequisite to recovery of treble damages. The statute of limitations for a Section 496 claim is three years.

III Main stages of fraud, asset tracing and recovery cases

Filing the complaint

The first steps in any case are investigating and obtaining evidence. The Hague Evidence Convention and a federal statute entitled Assistance to Foreign and International Tribunals and to Litigants Before Such Tribunals, 28 U.S.C. § 1782, can be used by non-U.S. litigants to obtain broad pre-complaint discovery. U.S. complaints generally require less detail or evidentiary grounding than those in other countries. Most U.S. jurisdictions require only that a complaint be sufficiently detailed to give the defendant notice of the claims. Fraud cases require more specific pleading, but there is no requirement that each fact alleged in a complaint be based on documents. Allegations can be made on information and belief if they are reasonably grounded in fact and made in good faith.

Dispositive motions

The most common dispositive motions are motions to dismiss and motions for summary judgment. The Federal Rules of Civil Procedure (FRCP) provide several bases for motions to dismiss. Many states have adopted similar rules. Under FRCP Rule 12, these bases include lack of subject-matter jurisdiction, lack of personal jurisdiction, improper venue, insufficient process, insufficient service of process, failure to state a claim and failure to join a necessary party. Infirmity in any of these areas should prevent a case or a claim from moving forward and must, with some exceptions, be raised at the beginning of a case.

A summary judgment motion seeks judgment before a trial and is usually made after discovery is complete. Summary judgment is proper when there is no genuine dispute of material fact, which means only questions of law remain. If the court finds there is a dispute of material fact, it will deny the motion.

Discovery

The U.S. takes a broad approach to discovery. Subject to certain limitations (such as privileges and proportionality), a party can seek discovery from parties and third parties as long as the information sought is designed to lead to the discovery of evidence relevant to the litigation. The information does not need to be admissible in evidence.

Discovery is accomplished through requests, such as document requests, interrogatories (written questions) and deposition (witness examination) notices. The information can be offered and accepted into evidence only if it meets applicable evidence rules. The recipient of the discovery requests can object on various grounds, including that the material sought is overly burdensome or protected by a privilege. Lack of relevance alone is not generally a valid objection.

Discovery from third parties is obtained by subpoena, usually issued by an attorney without leave of the court. The objections to party discovery apply to subpoenas.

Trial

Cases can be tried to a judge or jury. Where money damages are sought, litigants have the right to a jury trial. Where non-monetary equitable relief (e.g., an injunction) is sought, there is no right to a jury trial. Equitable cases are generally tried before a judge alone. A trial starts with opening arguments in which the lawyers preview what they plan to prove with the evidence. Each side then calls witnesses and can introduce documentary evidence through the witnesses. (Documents can also be introduced by stipulation.) Each party has the right to cross-examine the other side’s witnesses. The trial concludes with closing arguments in which the lawyers discuss how the evidence introduced at trial supports their client’s position. The judge or the jury then decides the case. There is a right to appeal, but jury verdicts are difficult to overturn.

Trials can be long, costly and unpredictable. There-fore, most parties settle their cases.

Pre-judgment asset restraints

Many U.S. jurisdictions have procedures to freeze assets until a dispute is resolved. The main methods are pre-judgment attachments – court orders that place a lien on property – and injunctions that restrain a party from disposing of assets.

Though U.S. law does not provide for a worldwide asset freeze, a federal court can use FRCP Rule 64 to issue injunctive relief, including freezing of assets, by incorporating the procedures of the state in which the property is located, provided the state allows for pre-judgment attachment.

Whether a defendant must be given notice of an attachment or injunction application is subject to local court rules. The trend is for notice to be required except if there is a risk the defendant would dispose of assets upon receiving the notice. After the court decides an application for an attachment, the plaintiff delivers it to a sheriff or other authorised officer, who carries out the levy. Physical seizure of assets is rare. The defendant usually keeps possession of the frozen property. A plaintiff is often required to post a bond as security against the defendant’s costs and damages from the attachment or injunction if the plaintiff loses.

Post-judgment asset restraints

When a plaintiff obtains a judgment, executing against the debtor’s assets is fairly straightforward. The plaintiff can issue or obtain writs of execution that direct a sheriff or marshal to seize and sell non-exempt property in which the judgment debtor has an interest. A writ of execution creates a lien on the judgment debtor’s property. For real property, the local county clerk must docket the judgment. For property in the possession of third parties, like bank accounts, the sheriff delivers the execution to the third party (called a “garnishee”).

For added protection, as soon as judgment is entered, the plaintiff can serve a restraining notice on any person or entity who might have relevant information about the judgment debtor’s assets, income or financial affairs. The restraining notice prevents the recipient from transferring, selling, assigning or interfering with the restrained property.

Some jurisdictions permit a court to order turnover of a judgment debtor’s property, whether held by the judgment debtor or a third party. Turnover orders are used in cases where the property is not readily accessible or if it is located outside the state. Otherwise, it is easier to rely on the writ of execution.

A judgment creditor can obtain discovery on the existence and location of the debtor’s assets. A party can also obtain evidence in the U.S. in aid of a foreign proceeding, as discussed below.

IV Parallel proceedings: a combined civil and criminal approach

Parallel civil and criminal proceedings are not common. While there are no restrictions that preclude civil cases from advancing in parallel with criminal proceedings, civil cases can be judicially stayed or postponed in favour of criminal proceedings. Managing parallel proceedings can be challenging. For example, a witness’s assertion of Fifth Amendment privileges against self-incrimination can delay civil proceedings.

This does not mean civil litigants must wait to commence civil proceedings if there is a criminal case. A delay can result in the statute of limitations expiring. Further, if the debtor is ordered to pay restitution in the criminal case, there is no guarantee victims will be fully compensated or receive as much as they would through civil litigation. And the burden of proof is lower in a civil proceeding than a criminal proceeding.

V Key challenges

The U.S. differs from other jurisdictions in various respects. For example, most proceedings are open to the public. The courts generally disfavour filing under seal. A party seeking to prevent a filing from being open to the public must typically obtain the court’s permission to do so and show good cause. Even when a court grants such a motion, the case docket is open, allowing the public to see certain details, like the type of filing, the name of the document and the date on which it was filed.

Attorneys’ fees are not recoverable in most cases. This can cause the parties to seek an early settlement, even when they doubt the merits of the other side’s case.

Although discovery can provide broad insight into an opponent’s affairs, it is costly. Discovery disputes are common. Defendants also have difficulty getting cases dismissed on jurisdictional grounds, which in the U.S. is subject to an expansive standard. However, the strategy of choosing not to participate is generally not advisable, because default judgments can be enforced in the U.S.

VI Cross-jurisdictional mechanisms: issues and solutions in recent times

Collection of evidence in support of proceedings abroad

As noted above, a party can petition a U.S. federal district court for discovery in aid of litigation before “foreign and international tribunals” under 28 U.S.C. § 1782.

Section 1782 requests can be initiated in one of two ways:

a letter rogatory issued from a non-U.S. tribunal may be delivered directly to the district court (usually included as part of an application prepared by a party or other interested person); or a party or other interested person may make an application, without a letter rogatory, directly to the district court.

To obtain discovery under 28 U.S.C. § 1782, an application must satisfy three threshold requirements:

the target of the requested discovery is a person “found” in the federal judicial district;

eligible proceedings exist (or are within reasonable contemplation) before a foreign tribunal, and the applicant’s discovery request is for use in aid of those proceedings; and

the applicant is interested in those proceedings.

A person’s physical presence in the district can be sufficient to compel his deposition. However, the federal courts are divided on whether they can require disclosure of documents located outside the U.S., even when the person from whom discovery is sought is located in the relevant federal judicial district. A business will likely be “found” in a district for purposes of Section 1782 if it would be subject to personal jurisdiction there, either because (i) the business is incorporated in the district or has its principal place of business there, or (ii) the business has purposefully directed its activities at the forum and the discovery materials sought relate to those activities.

FRCP Rule 69(2) is another discovery option for domestic and foreign actions. It allows a party with a foreign or domestic money judgment to take discovery from “any person” in aid of executing on the judgment.

Enforcement of judgments granted abroad in relation to fraud claims

Foreign money judgments are generally enforceable in the U.S. Once recognised by the U.S. court, a foreign money judgment is on equal footing with a domestic judgment. The action should be brought in a jurisdiction where the judgment creditor believes assets are located. Execution on the judgment and recovery of assets can follow if the court has jurisdiction over the assets or the judgment debtor.

Many states have adopted a version of the Uniform Foreign Money Judgments Recognition Act. For a foreign judgment to be recognised, it generally must be “final, conclusive, and enforceable”. The enforceability of a judgment is also dependent on the proper exercise of personal jurisdiction by the foreign court over the defendant.

VII Using technology to aid asset recovery

Asset tracing is now largely a technology-driven process. Technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain analysis and digital forensics have given parties the ability to quickly mine massive amounts of data, trace the flow of funds and predict outcomes, making asset tracing more efficient. This increased efficiency permits parties to obtain more useful information regarding whether to bring a suit and how to collect on judgments already issued. Like asset concealment, today’s tracing technology can easily cross geographic and jurisdictional boundaries, which means it can be possible for assets to be traced from anywhere by anyone. Hence, technology plays an increasingly vital role in financial fraud-related and other asset-related investigations.

VIII Highlighting the influence of digital currencies: is this a game changer?

Technology has brought challenges to asset recovery. U.S. law has struggled to keep pace with digital currencies and their ongoing vulnerabilities. There is no uniform statutory definition of “cryptocurrency”. The current regulatory landscape is a patchwork of different laws, interpretations and guidance. Given their anonymity, digital currencies have allowed illicit activity to flourish. The crypto markets’ volatility has led to an increase in lawsuits from investors seeking to recoup losses. By the spring of 2022, more than 200 individual and class action lawsuits were filed in the U.S., which was a 50% increase since the start of 2020. Arbitrations also increased. So far, New York and California are the most popular jurisdictions for crypto litigation, and almost half of suits brought are class actions. Securities-related claims are the most common, but fraud, negligence and other tort theories also account for a significant number of suits.

Whether the U.S. will enact cohesive crypto regulations across agencies remains to be seen. Regardless, crypto-related lawsuits will increase, and courts will be left to deal with the difficult task of parsing their complexity. Quantifying damages and tracing assets in such cases will be challenging.

IX Recent developments and other impacting factors

On June 22, 2023, in Yegiazaryan v. Smagin, et al., the U.S. Supreme Court held that a non-resident plaintiff can plead a “domestic injury” for the purposes of bringing a civil RICO claim even though the actions causing the injury largely took place outside the U.S., and the victim was a Russian national (599 U.S. 533 (2023)). The case involved the defendant’s attempt to foil enforcement of a foreign arbitral award in California by moving assets to a series of offshore entities. This decision resolved a split between the Third and Ninth Circuits on one side and the Seventh Circuit on the other, the latter of which applied a strict domestic residency requirement for RICO injuries to intangible property. In so holding, the Supreme Court found that the question of “domesticity” required a fact-intensive inquiry focused on the totality of the circumstances.

In 2014, Smagin obtained a U.S. $84 million arbitral award against Yegiazaryan. Smagin filed an enforcement action in the Central District Court of California under the New York Convention. The California court issued a temporary protective order, followed by a preliminary injunction to freeze Yeghiazaryan’s assets in California (see generally, 9 U.S.C. §§ 201–208). In May 2015, Yegiazaryan obtained U.S. $198 million. To avoid Smagin’s asset freeze and obstruct Smagin’s collection efforts, Yegiazaryan, among other things, concealed these funds in several offshore shell companies. Smagin sued in the Central District of California, alleging that Yegiazaryan had engaged in a pattern of criminal activity in violation of Section 1964(c) of the RICO Act. The district court dismissed Smagin’s complaint for failure to allege a “domestic injury”, reasoning that the alleged scheme was aimed at evading a foreign arbitral award owed to a foreign creditor (Smagin v. Compagnie Monegasque De Banque, 2:20-cv-11236-RGK-PLA, 2021 WL 2124254, at *1 (C.D. Cal. May 5, 2021)).

The Ninth Circuit reversed, finding that the case involved a domestic injury because Smagin’s efforts to collect on a California judgment against a California resident were foiled by a pattern of racketeering which largely “occurred in, or was targeted at, California” and was designed to subvert collection of a California judgment (Smagin v. Yegiazaryan, 37 F.4th 562, 567 (9th Cir. 2022)).

In addressing the question of the injury’s domesticity, the Supreme Court directed “courts to look to the circumstances surrounding the injury to see if those circumstances sufficiently ground the injury in the United States” (599 U.S. at 535). The Court found Yegiazaryan’s injurious conduct was sufficiently grounded in the U.S. to be a “domestic injury” because his actions were directed toward Los Angeles County to frustrate the enforcement of Smagin’s California judgment.

This decision could have a significant impact on a number of cases where the claims at issue have a “domestic injury” requirement.

Originally published by Commercial Dispute Resolution's.

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