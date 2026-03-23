The Astounding Accomplishments Of The Inspector General Community In 2025 (Podcast)

In the fourth episode of The Inspector General, we focus on the astounding accomplishments of the US Inspector General (IG) community last year. Host Clark Ervin is joined by Andrew Cannarsa, executive director of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), the community's coordinating body, who discusses the highlights of its recently released "Annual Report to the President and Congress – Fiscal Year 2025."

Together, the work of IGs resulted in:

Potential savings in government programs and operations totaling nearly US$66 billion

Nearly 2,000 audits and inspection reports issued

Nearly 4,000 successful prosecutions of fraudsters

1,300 successful civil lawsuits

At a time of ever rising budget deficits and mounting national debt, combating waste, fraud and mismanagement in government programs and operations should be top of mind for not just policymakers, but every American. Tune into this episode to learn more about the vital role the IG community plays in making our government more effective, efficient and economical.

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