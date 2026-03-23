ARTICLE
23 March 2026

The Astounding Accomplishments Of The Inspector General Community In 2025 (Podcast)

SP
Squire Patton Boggs LLP

Contributor

Squire Patton Boggs LLP logo

Squire Patton Boggs is a full service global law firm providing insight at the point where law, business and government meet, giving you a voice, supporting your ambitions and achieving successful outcomes.

With a multidisciplinary team of over 1,500 lawyers in over 40 offices across four continents, we are well-established geographically with strong local and regional positions in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, and our practice experience spans all key sectors.

Explore Firm Details
Potential savings in government programs and operations totaling nearly US$66 billion...
United States Criminal Law
Clark K Ervin
Squire Patton Boggs LLP are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law, Finance and Banking and Immigration topic(s)
  • in United States

In the fourth episode of The Inspector General, we focus on the astounding accomplishments of the US Inspector General (IG) community last year. Host Clark Ervin is joined by Andrew Cannarsa, executive director of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), the community's coordinating body, who discusses the highlights of its recently released "Annual Report to the President and Congress – Fiscal Year 2025."

Together, the work of IGs resulted in:

  • Potential savings in government programs and operations totaling nearly US$66 billion
  • Nearly 2,000 audits and inspection reports issued
  • Nearly 4,000 successful prosecutions of fraudsters
  • 1,300 successful civil lawsuits

At a time of ever rising budget deficits and mounting national debt, combating waste, fraud and mismanagement in government programs and operations should be top of mind for not just policymakers, but every American. Tune into this episode to learn more about the vital role the IG community plays in making our government more effective, efficient and economical.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Clark K Ervin
Clark K Ervin
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More