New Executive Order Puts Healthcare Providers In The Crosshairs Of Federal Fraud Enforcement

On March 16, 2026, President Trump signed an executive order creating a Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. The order directs federal agencies to adopt...

Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.

On March 16, 2026, President Trump signed an executive order creating a Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. The order directs federal agencies to adopt anti-fraud measures targeting federal benefit programs. For medical providers who bill Medicaid, Medicare, or other federally funded programs, the impact may be direct and almost immediate.

Agencies must identify processes and transactions susceptible to fraud within 30 days. The order names provider enrollments, eligibility self-attestation procedures, and payments to third-party intermediaries as likely targets. Within 60 days, agencies must adopt minimum anti-fraud standards based on those findings. The order names pre-payment integrity and risk controls as potential requirements, suggesting pre-payment review of provider claims will increase.

Where states administer federal funding, the Task Force and member agencies must address how those jurisdictions demonstrate compliance with anti-fraud requirements. Jurisdictions that fail to implement adequate measures risk losing federal funding.

The order also directs the U.S. Attorney General to promote the meritorious pursuit of qui tam False Claims Act whistleblower litigation against those who defraud federal benefit programs. It also requires the Attorney General to ensure prompt review of such actions, including within the 60-day period contemplated by statute. Providers should expect that qui tam suits, filed by private whistleblowers such as current or former employees, will carry stronger federal support and be accompanied by faster government intervention. Providers may face not only more government-initiated investigations but also a higher risk of private litigation seeking treble damages.

What Providers Should Do Now

Providers should act now. They should conduct internal compliance audits of billing, enrollment, and documentation practices. They should also consider engaging counsel to coordinate proactive auditing, and to evaluate exposure under the False Claims Act and applicable program rules.

The full text of the Executive Order can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.