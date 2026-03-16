Sun, Surf, And Subpoenas: Enforcement Edge Hits San Diego For The ABA White Collar Crime Institute

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Enforcement Edge is heading west to sunny San Diego for the ABA White Collar Crime Institute, taking place March 10-13. We’re back as your live-blogging crew, with real-time coverage throughout the conference and daily updates on panels, keynote speakers, and the enforcement trends shaping practice right now.

One year into the administration, practitioners no longer are speculating about what the new U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) enforcement environment might look like — they’re living it. Now, with a year under our collective belts, the white collar defense bar will gather from around the world to rub elbows, enjoy the sun and (very welcome!) warmth and, of course, share insights about the world of white collar practice. Sessions will cover Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement under new DOJ guidelines, what the reorganization of the Tax Division means for criminal tax practice, how cooperation and self-disclosure decisions may play out under current DOJ policy, and what companies and individuals should expect from fraud enforcement today.

The conference opens with regional panels taking the pulse of white collar enforcement from across the country and the globe. Our own Baruch Weiss will share insights from the Northeast. Dedicated sessions will address securities enforcement, criminal antitrust, money laundering and digital assets, sanctions and export controls, and FCPA — including a focused discussion on the administration’s “pause” on FCPA enforcement and what the new guidance may mean in practice. On the healthcare side, the conference will feature panels covering healthcare fraud enforcement trends and the Stark Law, Anti-Kickback Statute, and Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act, with A&P’s Lisa Re featured on the latter. Burden Walker will be on the consumer protection panel examining DOJ, Federal Trade Commission, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration priorities under the current administration. Giselle Joffre will participate in the False Claims Act (FCA) panel covering FCA liability, DOJ’s Cyber Fraud Initiative, and ongoing constitutional challenges to the qui tam provisions. Closing out the week, Paul Fishman has agreed to entertain us with a session on the ethical responsibilities of white collar lawyers in the face of challenges to the rule of law — and if you know Paul, you know it won’t be a dull hour.

Stay tuned. And if you want to talk through anything we cover, reach out to any member of our Enforcement Edge conference blogging team which includes Marcus Asner, Deb Curtis, Paul Fishman, Michael Krouse, Lee Cortes, Giselle Joffre, Meredith Osborn, Lisa Re, John Nassikas, Eun Young Choi, Burden Walker, Andre Geverola, Baruch Weiss, and Leah Motzkin.

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