Bangladesh's Battle With Power, Corruption, And Justice (Podcast)

Bribes wired across borders. Judges who flee the bench. A nation whiplashed between rival leaders while their corrupt regimes leave a money trail a mile long. In this episode, hostsTatiana SainatiandDiana Shawsit down with their guest, former FBI agent Debra LaPrevotte, to dissect Bangladesh's tumultuous corruption saga and the rise of Tarique Rahman, once branded "Mr. 10%." From secret accounts in Singapore and London to courtroom theatrics and acquittals, we ask the hard question: political persecution or provable kleptocracy? Follow the money and you decide!

