5 March 2025

Felder Appointed Special Master To Assist LA County District Attorney's Public Corruption Task Force In Executing Search Warrant For "Operation Dirty Pond"

Otis Felder (Partner-Los Angeles, CA) has been appointed a Special Master by the Los Angeles Superior Court to assist the LA County...
United States Criminal Law
Otis Felder (Partner-Los Angeles, CA) has been appointed a Special Master by the Los Angeles Superior Court to assist the LA County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation's Public Corruption Task Force in executing a search warrant on the Huntington Park City Hall this week as part of its ongoing public corruption probe known as Operation Dirty Pond. The operation seeks to address allegations of misconduct involving city officials following allegations of bribery, misuse of public funds, and other unlawful activities. The search at Huntington Park City Hall marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains active.

