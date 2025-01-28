Is New York An At-Will Employment State?

Have you been fired from your job and unsure if your rights were violated? New York's at-will employment laws give employers broad authority to terminate workers, but that power has limits. If you were let go under questionable circumstances, you need to understand how these laws work and when they've been violated. As experienced New York employment lawyers, Mizrahi Kroub LLP focuses on protecting employees' rights—not employers—ensuring workers have the representation they deserve.

At-Will Employment in New York

At-will employment allows an employer to terminate an employee at any time, with or without cause, and without prior notice. Similarly, employees can resign at any time without giving a reason. However, this flexibility is not absolute—certain protections prevent employers from firing workers for unlawful reasons.

For example, while a company can fire someone for poor performance or restructuring, it cannot terminate employment based on discriminatory motives or as retaliation for reporting misconduct.

Exceptions to At-Will Employment in New York

While at-will employment is the default in New York, employees are protected from wrongful termination under both federal and state laws, including:

Discrimination Protections: Terminating someone based on protected characteristics—like race, gender, age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, or pregnancy—is illegal under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the New York State Human Rights Law (NYSHRL).

If you have an employment contract or union agreement that outlines specific conditions for termination, your employer must follow those terms. Public Policy Protections: An employer cannot fire you for refusing to engage in illegal activity or for reporting wrongdoing within the company.

If you believe you were wrongfully terminated under one of these exceptions, Mizrahi Kroub LLP can help you explore your legal options.

Steps to Take If You've Been Wrongfully Terminated in NYC

1. Seek Legal Guidance Immediately

If you've been fired under suspicious circumstances, contacting a trusted New York employment lawyer is critical. Retaliation and wrongful termination claims have strict deadlines, and acting quickly can protect your rights.

2. Understand Your Legal Remedies

If you were wrongfully terminated, you may be entitled to:

Reinstatement to your former position

Back Pay for lost wages

Compensation for emotional distress and damages

Punitive Damages in cases of egregious employer misconduct

Mizrahi Kroub LLP can help you determine the remedies you're eligible for and pursue maximum compensation.

3. File a Formal Complaint

Your attorney can assist you in filing a complaint with agencies like the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) or the New York State Division of Human Rights to ensure your case is properly documented and compliant with filing deadlines.

4. Stay Professional and Protect Yourself

Even after being wrongfully terminated, staying professional while continuing to document your experiences can further strengthen your case.

Why Legal Representation Matters for New York Employees

Facing a wrongful termination case without proper legal guidance can be overwhelming. Employers often have legal teams prepared to defend against claims, which can make it difficult to prove retaliation or discrimination alone.

Without a dedicated employment lawyer:

Important Evidence Could Be Overlooked

Deadlines Might Be Missed

You Could Settle for Less Than You Deserve

