12 December 2024

New Notice Published To Comply With Labor Code Section 1102.8

Pursuant to Assembly Bill (AB 2299), the Labor Commissioner was required to develop a model list of employee rights and responsibilities under existing whistleblower laws.
The Labor Commissioner had previously issued a sample notice which included a disclaimer that the Labor Commissioner did not guarantee its posting fulfilled the requirements of California law.

Recently, the Labor Commissioner published an updated notice and confirmed this notice meets the requirements of Labor Code section 1102.8(a)-(b).

Employers should ensure they are using the updated notice effective January 1, 2025.

If you have questions about the new notice or any other employment laws, please contact a Jackson Lewis attorney to discuss.

