ARTICLE
28 August 2024

SEC Awards Two Whistleblowers More Than $98 Million

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
On August 23, 2024, the SEC announced payment of more than $98 million in total to two whistleblowers who provided the SEC with information and assistance...
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Lloyd B. Chinn
Photo of Pinchos Goldberg
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On August 23, 2024, the SEC announced payment of more than $98 million in total to two whistleblowers who provided the SEC with information and assistance that led to successful enforcement actions by the SEC and another agency (the order granting the award can be accessed here). The first whistleblower, whose tip prompted the opening of the investigation, was awarded $82 million. The second whistleblower, who later provided helpful information, was awarded $16 million

Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower, stated that "[w]histleblower information and cooperation play an integral role in the SEC's enforcement efforts." She added that "[w]ithout these whistleblowers' information, the violations would have been difficult to detect."

This award is the fifth largest in the SEC's whistleblower program's history (the only larger awards were $279 million in May 2023, $114 million in November 2020, $114 million in September 2021, and $104 million in August 2023).

Since the inception of the whistleblower program in 2011, the SEC has awarded nearly $1.8 billion to whistleblowers.

SEC Awards Two Whistleblowers More Than $98 Million

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lloyd B. Chinn
Lloyd B. Chinn
Photo of Pinchos Goldberg
Pinchos Goldberg
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More