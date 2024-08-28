In an era of heightened scrutiny and accountability, corporations must stay vigilant and prepared to effectively address any potential whistleblower claims. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has recently unveiled the Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program, which aims to intensify efforts against corporate crime. Commencing on August 1, 2024, this initiative allows whistleblowers to submit original truthful information regarding certain types of corporate misconduct, potentially leading to significant consequences for implicated organizations.

Understanding the Pilot Program

The DOJ's pilot program addresses gaps in existing federal whistleblower programs, focusing on four key areas:

Financial Institution Violations: Issues such as money laundering, compliance failures, fraud, and non-compliance with regulators. Foreign Corruption and Bribery: Violations involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and Foreign Extortion Prevention Act. Domestic Bribery and Kickbacks: Bribes or kickbacks to public officials, officers, or employees at various government levels. Health Care Offenses: Federal health care crimes involving private or non-public benefit programs, fraud against patients, investors, and other non-governmental entities in the health care industry, and other federal violations not covered by qui tam recovery under the Federal False Claims Act.

Modeled after programs by the SEC, CFTC, and FinCEN, this initiative seeks to amplify DOJ's investigations and prosecutions. The DOJ's Criminal Division will evaluate whistleblower submissions and collaborate with the FBI to decide whether to initiate an investigation. If these submissions result in asset forfeiture exceeding $1 million, whistleblowers may receive a portion of the proceeds, encouraging the reporting of corporate misconduct. Whistleblowers may receive up to 30 percent of the first $100 million in net proceeds forfeited and up to 5 percent of any net proceeds forfeited between $100 million and $500 million.

Implications for Corporations

For corporations, the advent of this pilot program necessitates a response plan:

Review and Strengthen Compliance Programs: Ensure internal controls and compliance programs are in place to detect and prevent corporate misconduct. Regular audits and employee training can mitigate the risk of violations. Encourage Internal Reporting: Promote a culture where employees feel safe to report potential misconduct internally. By implementing a combination of written policies, training sessions, and proactive encouragement, employees have the potential to report any concerns to management. Consult with Counsel and Be Prepared: If your corporation becomes the subject of a whistleblower claim, engage outside counsel with expertise in relevant laws and experience dealing with government agencies. Companies should be prepared by having plans ready to handle subpoenas and inquiries from various government agencies. Consult Forensic Accountants: Forensic accountants can assist with conducting thorough internal investigations, identifying irregularities, and helping corporations and their counsel with DOJ investigation inquiries and responses. Prepare for Possible Forfeiture: Understand that asset forfeiture can follow a successful DOJ prosecution. Companies should be ready to handle the financial and reputational impacts of such outcomes.

Self-Disclosure

The pilot program pairs with the DOJ's existing voluntary self-disclosure (VSD) programs, which provide potential benefits for companies that proactively report misconduct, remediate harm, and cooperate with government investigations. Corporations should understand these incentives and discuss their compliance strategy with counsel.

Conclusion

The DOJ Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program represents a significant shift in enforcement, calling for heightened corporate diligence and readiness. By understanding the program's framework, strengthening internal controls, encouraging internal reporting, and engaging counsel and forensic accountants when necessary, corporations can navigate the complexities of this initiative effectively. Staying proactive and prepared will ensure that your organization remains compliant and resilient in the face of increasing regulatory scrutiny.

