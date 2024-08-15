ARTICLE
15 August 2024

Department Of Labor's Authority Disputed

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
The recent Supreme Court decision creates uncertainty about the Department of Labor's ability to use an administrative proceeding, based on a whistleblower action...
United States Employment and HR
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The recent Supreme Court decision creates uncertainty about the Department of Labor's ability to use an administrative proceeding, based on a whistleblower action, to require a company to pay bonuses and restate financial records. If the defendants are correct, a right to jury trial might be required.

They have asked Administrative Law Judge William Farley to issue an order requiring Comcast to pay the bonuses they claim they were promised. They also want Farley to order Comcast to restate its financial reports to reflect its obligations to BluVector employees.

But Comcast argues in its new lawsuit that the entire administrative proceeding is unconstitutional after the Supreme Court's ruling last June in Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jarkesy.

View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Foley & Lardner
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More