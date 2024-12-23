Unlocking The Potential Of Alternative Markets With HighVista Strategies' Raphi Schorr

Two decades ago, HighVista Strategies set out to transform alternative investing by tapping into less efficient markets in search of alpha. Today, with $11 billion under management, the firm remains at the forefront of uncovering unique investment opportunities.

In this episode, we sit down with Raphi Schorr, Deputy Chief Investment Officer at HighVista, to explore how the firm crafts its portfolios, manages governance strategy and continues to redefine success in both public and private markets. Finally, as 2024 comes to a close, Raphi shares his insights from the past year and predictions for what to expect in 2025.

Peter Antoszyk: Welcome to Private Market Talks, a Proskauer podcast. I'm your host, Peter Antoszyk. Today, I am speaking with Raphi Schorr, deputy Chief Investment Officer at HighVista Strategies. Founded in 2004, HighVista manages some $11 billion in client capital, specializing in alternative investments with a focus on identifying structurally inefficient opportunities across the private and public markets. In our conversation, we dive into HighVista's unique investment strategy, portfolio construction and specific market sectors. And we take a look back at the key events of 2024, while discussing potential market shifts as we head into 2025. As with all our episodes, you can get a full transcript of this episode and other helpful information at privatemarkettalks.com. And if you enjoyed this episode, drop us a note. We'd love to hear from you. And now, my conversation with Raphi Schorr of HighVista Strategies.

Raphi Schorr: Peter, thanks for having me. It's so good to be here.

Peter Antoszyk: Just to level set for our listeners. Can you give us a little background on HighVista?

Raphi Schorr: Sure. So, we started the firm 20 years ago this fall and the idea then, which remains very much the same today, was to help investors access alternative investments to really go places where they otherwise wouldn't be able to go and find great returns in markets that are structurally less efficient and offer investors the opportunity to outperform.

Peter Antoszyk: And what's its general AUM and its makeup of its investors?

Raphi Schorr: We have a diverse investor group. We're really lucky to have a number of U.S. domestic pension funds, some sovereign wealth funds, as well as some sophisticated families and family offices, all of whom really want to invest in alternative investments in less efficient places and believe in the partnership model. Generally, these are teams of investors who are sophisticated, but have made the decision to partner with HighVista, because of our specialization in our key market segments.

Peter Antoszyk: And you do public and private, right?

Raphi Schorr: That's right. So today, we invest across public and private markets. I think the investment team is majority private markets focused, because that's where so much of the transaction volume is and because the amount of work it takes to invest in private markets is just much greater. But we do invest across public and private markets, U.S. and abroad, on a global basis.

Peter Antoszyk: What is your general investment strategy?

