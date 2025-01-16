Ethics Or Consequences

Michael Klein discusses the serious consequences of ethical breaches in the water sector and the significance of adhering to codes of ethics and conduct within the industry in The Water News Source. Such codes generally cover issues such as bribery, theft, discrimination, conflicts of interest, and failure to comply with the law. Employees should make a practice of regularly reviewing their employer's code of conduct and addressing any concerns or questions. While some may believe their unethical actions will go without consequence, violators often face severe repercussions for their behavior.

Ethical compliance should be continuously reinforced in the water industry. To read examples of individuals facing legal and financial consequences for their unethical choices, click here.

