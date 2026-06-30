Announcement: Product Stewardship Has Always Been Part Of The Story — Now It Has Its Own Blog!

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) is pleased to announce the launch of its new Product Stewardship BlogTM, a dedicated resource focused on the evolving and increasingly consequential regulatory, compliance, sustainability, and market-access issues affecting products throughout their lifecycle.

Product stewardship has long been a cornerstone of B&C’s practice. For decades, we have helped clients navigate the complex and ever-changing regulatory frameworks that govern products from research and development through commercialization, processing, distribution, use, and end-of-life management. Whether assisting companies with compliance under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), global chemical management programs, or emerging state regulatory initiatives, B&C has consistently approached regulatory compliance through a product stewardship lens.

This commitment is reflected in our longstanding involvement with the Product Stewardship Society and the broader stewardship community. B&C Managing Partner Lynn L. Bergeson is a past President of the Product Stewardship Society and has spent much of her career advancing stewardship principles that promote innovation, regulatory compliance, product safety, sustainability, and responsible business practices.

As regulatory obligations increasingly extend beyond traditional chemical management requirements, product stewardship has become more important than ever. Companies today must navigate a rapidly expanding landscape of regulations addressing chemical composition, supply chain transparency, sustainability reporting, circularity, recycling, extended producer responsibility (EPR), packaging requirements, and end-of-life product management. At the same time, regulators around the world continue to develop new approaches to addressing issues such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), microplastics, product sustainability, deforestation risks, and other emerging environmental and public health concerns.

The new Product Stewardship BlogTM will provide timely analysis and practical insights on these developments. Topics include, among others:

State and federal product stewardship requirements;

EPR programs;

Global PFAS and microplastics regulations;

Global packaging and circular economy initiatives;

Global product sustainability and reporting obligations;

Supply chain due diligence requirements;

Emerging global regulatory frameworks;

Product labeling and disclosure requirements;

Market access challenges and opportunities;

Developments affecting products throughout their lifecycle;

The European Union’s (EU) Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulations (PPWR);

The European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Inland Waterways (ADN);

EU’s Global Product Safety Regulation (GPSR); and

EU’s Empowering Consumers Directive (ECD).

The blog will also serve as a home for issues that do not fit neatly within traditional regulatory silos. Increasingly, product-related compliance challenges arise at the intersection of chemical regulation, sustainability, supply chain management, consumer product requirements, and corporate governance. Addressing these issues requires a multidisciplinary perspective that has long distinguished B&C’s approach. Through this new platform, B&C will continue its tradition of providing practical, actionable guidance to help clients anticipate regulatory developments, manage compliance obligations, and identify strategic opportunities in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

We are excited to launch this new resource and look forward to sharing weekly insights on the product stewardship issues that matter most to our clients and the broader regulated community. If your organization is navigating these timely and highly nuanced product-related regulatory, compliance, sustainability, or market-access challenges, we invite you to follow the Product Stewardship BlogTM and join the conversation.