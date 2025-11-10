Philadelphia Fires A Major Legal Salvo Against Two Companies Over ​"Recyclable" Claims (Podcast)

self

The City of Philadelphia has sued S.C. Johnson & Son and Bimbo Bakeries, alleging they misled consumers about the recyclability of plastic bags by using symbols like "chasing arrows" and How2Recycle labels. The City argues that these claims ignore the economic and technical realities of plastic film recycling—most of which can't be processed through curbside programs. The lawsuit highlights a growing enforcement trend against environmental marketing claims that rely on technical recyclability rather than practical, market-scale recycling.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.