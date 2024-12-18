Frontier Required To Clean Up Hazardous Waste Disposal Practices In California

California AG Rob Bonta has settled with telecommunications company Frontier California, Inc. to resolve allegations that its illegal disposal

California AG Rob Bontahas settled with telecommunications company Frontier California, Inc. to resolve allegations that its illegal disposal of and mismanagement of hazardous waste violated state hazardous waste control and consumer protection laws.

According to the complaint, Frontier allegedly improperly disposed of waste, failed to determine if waste was hazardous, stored waste beyond permitted time periods, failed to properly label waste, improperly transported waste, and failed to train employees to properly handle waste, among other allegations.

Under the terms of the settlement, Frontier must pay $3.5 million in civil penalties, attorneys' fees and costs, and costs of supplemental environmental projects, among other relief.

