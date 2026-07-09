French Insider Episode 44, Pt. 1 | From Leveraged Finance To Founder: Building, Scaling And Reinventing A Brand With Nicolas Nemeth (Podcast)

In the first of this two-part episode of French Insider, host Karl Buhler is joined by Nicolas Nemeth, founder and CEO of Bonne et Filou, the French-inspired luxury “lifestyle” brand for dogs, and co-founder of Dumbo Health, a health tech startup focused on sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment. They discuss Nicolas’ journey to building a distinctive consumer brand from the ground up, the realities of bootstrapping and scaling a niche luxury business, the lessons learned from banking, and what it takes to pivot a company toward sustainability and growth.

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What we discuss in this episode:

The mindset shift required to leave a stable career and take on entrepreneurial risk

Early go-to-market challenges and how press, trade shows and TV appearances can help build brand visibility

The business model behind luxury, gift-driven consumer products and the difficulty of scaling profitably in that category

Lessons learned from raising capital, bootstrapping with personal funds and pivoting toward profitability

Bonne et Filou’s evolution into private-label partnerships with luxury brands and hospitality groups

How skills from investment banking, such as corporate finance and deal structuring, translate into running a company

The personal toll of entrepreneurship, including the impact on work-life balance and relationships

About Nicolas Nemeth

Nicolas Nemeth is the co-founder of Dumbo Health, a digital sleep clinic that allows patients to skip the sleep lab and bring the entire obstructive sleep apnea journey home, and founder & CEO of Bonne et Filou, the first French-inspired luxury “lifestyle” brand for pets in the United States focused on delivering high-quality, luxury and innovative products in the pet industry.

Nico began his career as an investment banker in LBO and M&A with seven years of previous experience in New York City. He closed dozens of transactions worth a total of $5.0+ billion in secured financing, with a focus on Healthcare and Consumer deals. He is fluent in English and French, with international experience gained in NYC, Boston, Paris and Melbourne.

About Karl Buhler

An associate with the Corporate and Securities practice group and French Desk in Sheppard’s New York office, Karl focuses his practice on domestic and cross-border transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and complex commercial agreements in industries such as technology, communications, life sciences, energy, defense and aerospace. In particular, he advises foreign companies with the installation and development of their operations in the United States.

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