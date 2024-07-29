Leveraging The Succession Matrix® – Business Advisor Testimonial

Jeff Faulkner, a business advisor who has been working with clients for over 20 years, shared his insights into the impact of his work on his clients. He emphasized the importance of understanding the "people side" of the equation, which includes the emotional and relational aspects of business.

According to Faulkner, every business owner has a key focus that drives them. This could be anything from financial planning to estate planning to business structuring. However, there is always a "people side" to consider. He noted that one client was initially skeptical of this approach, but over time, he came to understand its importance.

Over the years, Faulkner observed a shift in a client's family as they began to appreciate the value of the emotional and relational side of the equation. He emphasized that this aspect of business is just as important as the nuts and bolts of financial planning and business structuring. In fact, he suggested that it is often even more important.

The nuts and bolts of business are relatively easy to accomplish. However, helping families navigate the emotional and relational side of the equation can be much more challenging. It requires a deep understanding of human behavior, psychology, and interpersonal dynamics. But the payoff is a long-term relationship with clients that goes far beyond financial planning and business structuring.

In conclusion, Jeff Faulkner's video testimonial highlights the importance of understanding the "people side" of business. By focusing on the emotional and relational aspects of business, he has been able to make a significant impact on his clients over the last 20 years. His insights remind us that successful business relationships require more than just financial planning and business structuring. They require a deep understanding of human behavior and the ability to navigate complex interpersonal dynamics.

