24 July 2024

The Art & Science Of Business Exit Planning (Podcast)

Tune in to this episode when our host, Mary Vandenack, a legal expert specializing in high-end estate planning, tax strategy, asset protection planning, and business exits, and Rob Wellendorf, President of Execso...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Tune in to this episode when our host, Mary Vandenack, a legal expert specializing in high-end estate planning, tax strategy, asset protection planning, and business exits, and Rob Wellendorf, President of Execso, layout a pathway for business owners to exit in style. In their discussion about the art & science of business exit planning they cover financial preparedness, timing, succession planning, legal & tax considerations, maximizing business value, and more. Join them to gain insights and plan for your successful transition.

