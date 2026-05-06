Duane Morris Partner Benjamin Shatz Named President Of The California Academy Of Appellate Lawyers

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Benjamin Shatz, a partner in the firm’s Los Angeles office, has been named as the next president of the California Academy of Appellate Lawyers.
The California Academy of Appellate Lawyers is the nation’s oldest lawyers’ organization dedicated to appellate practice. Its members are California lawyers with substantial appellate experience, who are elected to membership after rigorous scrutiny of their reputation, character and appellate advocacy skills.
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