When To Litigate And When To Walk Away

Clients faced with defending or initiating litigation often begin with the question: “Can we win?” The question sounds simple enough, and if the law is favorable, the instinctive answer might be “yes.” But “winning” in court doesn’t happen, and can’t be evaluated, in a vacuum. In reality, the odds of success in litigation depend not only on the law and facts of the case but also on any business constraints and potential consequences.

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

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The Real Business Cost of “Being Right”

Clients faced with defending or initiating litigation often begin with the question: “Can we win?” The question sounds simple enough, and if the law is favorable, the instinctive answer might be “yes.” But “winning” in court doesn’t happen, and can’t be evaluated, in a vacuum. In reality, the odds of success in litigation depend not only on the law and facts of the case but also on any business constraints and potential consequences. When assessing whether to litigate, clients should ask a broader set of questions:

What will this litigation truly cost the business?

How much leadership and employee time will be consumed by the litigation?

What impact will this litigation have on commercial relationships, employees, investors, or regulators?

Most importantly, what is the desired outcome? In other words, what does winning look like in this specific situation?

Answering these questions reframes the decision. The real question is not just “Can we win?” — it’s “Even if we’re right on the facts and the law, is litigation the correct business decision in this circumstance?”

The Overlooked Business Cost

The financial cost of litigation is familiar and generally measurable. However, clients regularly underestimate the business costs of litigation, and those can be just as consequential. Litigation inevitably diverts internal resources. Employees may need to educate counsel, collect documents, and testify. Senior leaders can be pulled away from their core duties for months at a time. Consider, for example, a COO who becomes a key witness just as she’s leading a critical integration. These litigation costs can derail certain business operations.

Litigation can also impact business partners. If a vendor holding important evidence happens to be a strategic partner you’d prefer not to subpoena or depose, this constraint can have a significant effect on the case. Depending on the nature of the litigation, customers may also be impacted, which can strain those business relationships.

Reputational or regulatory effects are worth considering as well. Some disputes may attract attention from the public, the media, or government agencies. These cases require careful management that adds yet another layer of complexity. In short, even a legally straightforward case may not align with your business priorities, operations, and timing.

A Framework for Decision Making

When deciding whether to litigate, both affirmatively and defensively, it is best practice to apply a structured, repeatable framework that integrates legal analysis with business judgment. Assuming the facts satisfy the legal elements, the business judgment framework should, at minimum, address the following four components:

Calculate the Return on Litigation. Compare the expected upside of litigation against the full cost — including both hard costs (legal spend) and soft costs (like the leadership and employee time, disruption, and opportunity costs described above). Does the anticipated return on litigation justify the investment? Determine Whether Strategic Alignment Exists. Define “success,” as it may drive your decision to proceed or reach an early resolution. Does litigation support or distract from your current business objectives? If pursuing a case to “set a precedent,” ask whether that precedent advances the company’s long-term interests or simply provides emotional satisfaction. Consider Leverage and Timing. Identify your leverage at present and how it might change over time. What are the weaknesses — both yours and your opponent’s? Could an early, confidential, well-structured, and certain resolution strengthen your position or preserve key relationships more effectively than a lengthy court battle? Weigh Reputational Consequences. Because reputational costs of litigation can exceed the direct financial expense, or even success, you will need to identify early on whether there could be long-term damage to your company’s value, to your stakeholders’ trust, and to public perception, particularly given the breadth and, in many cases, lack of control over social media. If the potential damage could have a substantial impact on your brand, the scales may tip in favor of an early, non-public resolution.

Walking Away Can Be the Stronger Move

Choosing not to litigate or opting for an early resolution can be an act of strategic restraint and positioning. Sometimes, the most disciplined business decision is to preserve capital, focus, and relationships rather than prove a point in court.

Early resolution can preserve options. By negotiating a structured standstill or quickly reaching a settlement, a company might prevent a dispute from escalating while maintaining flexibility to revisit the issue later if circumstances change. Consider business relationships that outweigh any legal victory. Long-term suppliers, distribution partners, or major customers can generate value that far exceeds what is recoverable in a lawsuit.

Speed and certainty can be invaluable. While protracted litigation might stall strategic decisions or complicate financing, a quick resolution can allow leadership to move forward decisively and unburdened.

Finally, an early resolution can help control the narrative. High-profile disputes may invite unwanted scrutiny from investors, regulators, or competitors. A discreet settlement can prevent misinterpretations of operational risk. In that sense, walking away is not retreat — it is targeted risk management.

How Foley Can Help Clients Make the Call Earlier

The best litigation outcomes often result from decisions made early — before cost, emotion, and momentum narrow the available options. Experienced counsel can help clients reach those decisions with greater clarity and confidence at the front end of a dispute.

Counsel can perform early dispute triage and risk modeling. Conducting an early assessment allows leadership to see the dispute as a commercial challenge rather than a purely legal contest. By identifying potential exposure, quantifying realistic outcomes, and highlighting the operational and reputational impacts that often go unmeasured, counsel can support boards and executive teams in making legal choices that align with both stakeholder interests and operational priorities.

Counsel can also engineer early exchanges — strategic communications, limited information sharing, or targeted mediation — that test each side’s leverage before cost and emotion harden positions. These types of exchanges can narrow disputes, create momentum for a creative resolution, or reveal that litigation is inevitable.

In cases where litigation proceeds, counsel can design a discovery plan that prioritizes the information most likely to influence settlement or summary judgment. Where appropriate, AI-assisted document review and analytics can accelerate insight into key evidence, allowing leadership to make informed decisions earlier.

Practical Takeaways

Look beyond the win rate. Don’t evaluate disputes solely on the likelihood of legal success. Model the total business impact early on, factoring in cost, resource diversion, strategic alignment, timing, and reputational effects.

Don’t evaluate disputes solely on the likelihood of legal success. Model the total business impact early on, factoring in cost, resource diversion, strategic alignment, timing, and reputational effects. Establish a repeatable decision-making framework. Create an internal process for evaluating disputes that minimize emotion. A disciplined framework helps leaders make faster, more consistent decisions across business units.

Create an internal process for evaluating disputes that minimize emotion. A disciplined framework helps leaders make faster, more consistent decisions across business units. Reassess at logical inflection points. Litigation strategy can and should evolve as new facts emerge and business priorities shift. Build in checkpoints — after initial discovery, before heavy motion practice, or ahead of budget cycles — to decide whether continuing, reframing, or settling the dispute best serves the company’s objectives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.