Daily Journal Names Benesch Partner Anna Terteryan A 2026 Leading Commercial Litigator

Benesch partner Anna Terteryan has been recognized by the Daily Journal as one of 2026's Leading Commercial Litigators for her work on high-stakes, complex commercial matters. The annual list honors attorneys who have handled the most significant and impactful commercial litigation matters over the past year, including bet-the-company disputes with broad legal or business implications.

Benesch, an Am Law 200 firm with over 450 attorneys, combines top-tier talent with an agile, modern approach to solving clients’ most complex challenges across diverse industries. As one of the fastest-growing law firms in the country, Benesch continues to earn national recognition for its legal prowess, commitment to client service and dedication to fostering an outstanding workplace culture.

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Benesch is pleased to announce that Anna Terteryan, a partner in the firm’s Litigation Practice Group, has been named to the Daily Journal’s 2026 Leading Commercial Litigators list. Anna is a commercial litigator and trial lawyer with more than a decade of experience handling high‑stakes, complex commercial matters for industry‑leading clients.

The annual list honors attorneys who have handled the most significant and impactful commercial litigation matters over the past year. The special report highlights litigators whose work has shaped the development of commercial law or involved high‑stakes, “bet‑the‑company” disputes with broad legal or business implications.

“Anna is a formidable trial lawyer whose strategic judgment and command of complex commercial matters consistently drive results for clients,” said Litigation Managing Chair Erik Connolly. “Her recognition by the Daily Journal reflects the depth of her experience, her credibility in high‑stakes disputes and the impact of her work across industries.”

Anna has represented clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, technology, consulting, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, consumer goods, cryptocurrency, energy, construction, and oil and gas. Her depth of experience and versatility enable her to handle matters involving complex subject‑matter issues and significant logistical challenges.

Anna’s commercial litigation and arbitration practice includes securities litigation, multidistrict litigation, contract disputes, unfair competition, earnout disputes, trade secret misappropriation, toxic torts, product liability, antitrust enforcement, M&A litigation, contested bankruptcy proceedings, indemnification disputes and appellate matters. She also advises clients on compliance matters and represents them in government and internal investigations.

See the full list here.

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