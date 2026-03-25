Villarreal v. Texas: SCOTUS Upholds Qualified Orders Prohibiting Defense Counsel From Managing Their Client’s Ongoing Testimony During Overnight Recesses

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Back in April 2025, we outlined the potential implications of the U.S. Supreme Court granting certiorari in Villarreal v. Texas, and later previewed the oral argument for Law360. On February 25, 2026, the Supreme Court decided Villarreal, unanimously upholding a trial court’s ability to limit criminal defense counsel from speaking to a client about ongoing testimony during an overnight recess. The decision has important implications for criminal defendants and their counsel.

Case Background

The Supreme Court twice before has considered a defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel while testifying. In Geders v. United States, 425 U.S. 80 (1976), the Court held that an order barring a criminal defendant from “consulting his counsel ‘about anything’ during a 17-hour overnight recess between his direct and cross-examination” violated the Sixth Amendment right to counsel. Geders’ holding was not categorical; the Court did “not reach … limitations imposed in other circumstances.”

Case in point: in Perry v. Leeke, 488 U.S. 272 (1989), the Court found no violation of the right to counsel where the trial court prohibited discussions with counsel during a 15-minute recess. Left open by the Court, however, was whether preventing a defendant from conferring with counsel during an overnight recess only about the defendant’s testimony violates the Sixth Amendment.

Villarreal and its Implications

Cue the current case. In Villarreal, David Villarreal testified at his murder trial, claiming he acted in self-defense. Villarreal was unable to complete his direct examination in a single day, and the court called for an overnight recess. Before the break, the court recognized Villarreal’s “constitutional right to confer” with his attorneys, but warned counsel to “ask yourselves before you talk to [Villarreal] about something, is this something that—manage[s] his testimony in front of the jury.” Villarreal’s counsel objected, claiming this “qualified order” violated the Sixth Amendment.

In a unanimous decision authored by Justice Jackson, the Supreme Court affirmed the trial court’s decision, holding that the court’s “qualified order permissibly balanced the right to counsel against the burden of offering unaltered trial testimony.” The Court recognized that, while a criminal defendant has a “fundamental” right to consult with counsel, when a defendant takes the witness stand, he assumes the role of a witness “with its attendant criticisms and burdens.” Thus, similar to other witnesses, to protect the truth-seeking purpose of trials, “[c]ourts may limit advice from counsel [to a testifying defendant] aimed at ‘influenc[ing] the testimony in light of the testimony already given.’”

The parties had disagreed over whether Geders and Perry established a temporal requirement for qualified orders (based on the length of the recess) or whether they imposed a substantive restriction (concerning the “unprotected content of discussion that presumably occupies such a recess.). The Court found the line to be a substantive one, noting that “[u]nderlying Perry are two premises” – first, while criminal defendants have a constitutional right to consult with counsel on a wide range of issues during overnight recesses, “a short break in a defendant’s appearance on the witness stand is unlikely to feature” anything “but the testimony”; second, a testifying defendant “does not have a protected Sixth Amendment right to discuss his ongoing testimony with his lawyer.”

Thus, the Court held that when a criminal defendant takes the stand, consultation with their attorney can include “incidental discussion of testimony in service of protected topics,” but cannot include a “discussion of testimony for its own sake.” Under this rule, a “court cannot prohibit a lawyer from asking his client about a new potential witness or a piece of evidence mentioned for the first time during the defendant’s testimony, or a defendant from asking his lawyer about compliance with the court’s evidentiary rulings,” or “whether and why he should consider a guilty plea—even if the ‘why’ includes the impact of his ongoing testimony on the trial’s prospects.”

As for Villarreal, the Court affirmed the trial court’s order and judgment, but noted that the trial court’s order was “not a model of clarity,” although it “did enough to tailor the ‘quality’ of forbidden consultation” to only “managing” their client’s “ongoing testimony,” which “permissibly balanced the truth-seeking function of the trial against Villarreal’s right to discuss protected topics with his lawyers.”

A key issue at oral argument was the practical challenge for judges and lawyers to draw lines and make judgment calls about what is permissible and what is not. The Supreme Court attempted to do so, though how its ruling will work in practice remains to be seen. The Court emphasized that the only thing that can be prohibited is “[c]onsultation about the testimony itself—practicing it, debriefing it, and the like” — something that is discussing testimony for its own sake. However, indirect consultation regarding testimony is permitted, such as discussing whether to take a guilty plea, even if that involves discussing the “impact of [the defendant’s] ongoing testimony on the trial’s prospects,” something Villarreal was concerned about in his brief and at oral argument. How this distinction will work in practice, no doubt, will present real-world challenges for trial courts, defense counsel, and prosecutors. What may be fairly characterized as a permitted indirect consultation will develop over time as courts grapple with fact-specific determinations when confronted with a Villarreal challenge. But for defense attorneys counseling a criminal defendant on the decision to testify at trial, Villarreal is an important new aspect of trial testimony that a defendant must understand and accept before taking the stand.

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