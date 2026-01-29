The Year Ahead 2026: Scanning The Federal Litigation + Legislative Landscape (Video)

From evolving class action rules to regulatory updates and major U.S. Supreme Court cases, what happens at the federal level fuels a world of workplace decision-making. These are the essential legal trends and developments that will inform planning and compliance across industries in 2026.

Class + Collective Action Developments

Tightened Standards + Jurisdictional Limitations

Recent legal developments significantly impacting nationwide collective actions under the FLSA — including several federal circuits now restricting where employees can file and join such actions and tightening standards for conditional certification — are leading to shifting litigation strategies. Other ongoing procedural questions (such as notice requirements for employees with arbitration agreements and the scope of Federal Arbitration Act exemptions) will also continue to shape the FLSA litigation landscape in 2026.

Where Can Employees Bring Nationwide Collective Actions?

Issue

Does Bristol Myers Squibb v. Superior Ct. apply to collective actions under FLSA Sec. 216(b)? If so, would-be plaintiffs from out-of-state cannot join a collective action unless the court has general jurisdiction over the employer.

The Sixth, Sevaenth, Eighth and Ninth Circuits say Bristol-Myers applies; First Circuit is the lone outlier.

Pending: The Second Circuit; certiorari petition at SCOTUS.

Impact

Forum shopping; size of collectives may be reined in.

Plaintiffs are changing where they file suit to the employer's state of corporate HQ or incorporation.

Does Two-Stage "Conditional" Certification Still Apply?

Issue

The Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Circuits have adopted more rigorous standards for deciding when to issue notice of a collective action to potential opt-in plaintiffs, bucking the long-held "Lusardi" approach, a modest burden for granting conditional certification.

The Ninth Circuit recently rejected pleas to abandon its two-stage standard (as have district courts in other circuits).

Impact

Under two-stage certification, courts are more likely to send notice to potential opt-in plaintiffs.

Rejecting this approach imposes a higher burden on plaintiffs before notice goes out.

Other Procedural Issues in Flux

Should employees with arbitration agreements get notice of a pending collective action?

What is the breadth of the FAA's transportation workers exemption?

Must courts approve FLSA settlements?

Changing Employment Litigation Landscape

Federal employment filings continue to climb, from 20,895 in 2022 to 25,367 in 2025. And trials of employment claims in federal courts increased by 15 percent, from 169 in 2024 to 194 in 2025. Plaintiffs' winning percentage at trial also increased, from 47 percent in 2024 to 60 percent in 2025. The significance behind these numbers suggests two trends:

An increase of nuclear verdicts (>$10 million) and "policy-limits" settlement demands incentivizes plaintiffs' counsel to proceed to trial unless they obtain an inflated settlement.

Resulting pushback from employers who more frequently turn to "bet-the-company" approaches to high stakes litigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.