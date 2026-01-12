Attorney At Law Magazine Features Ross Article On Maximizing Resolution Potential In Online Mediation

David Ross (Partner-Washington, DC) authored "Maximizing the Potential for Resolution in Online Mediation's New Normal," which appeared in the 2025 special mediation issue of Attorney at Law Magazine on January 7, 2026. David explains that while online mediation is not a substitute for in-person sessions, it is a different medium with different strengths that is here to stay. He notes the medium "expands participation, compresses timelines, and supports complex, multi-party negotiations – especially in class actions and geographically dispersed disputes." The article provides detailed, practical planning strategies for achieving online mediation success, as well as ways "to minimize downsides to online mediation, including deliberate preparation, structured engagement, and smart use of technology."

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.