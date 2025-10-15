ARTICLE
15 October 2025

Appealing Strategies | Navigating Federal Agency Appeals: Lessons In Error Preservation (Podcast)

In the latest Appealing Strategies episode, Douglas Lang and Booker T. Shaw are joined by Adrienne Clair to unpack core appellate litigation strategies with a focus...
Douglas Lang,Booker Shaw, and Adrienne E. Clair
In the latest Appealing Strategies episode, Douglas Lang and Booker T. Shaw are joined by Adrienne Clair to unpack core appellate litigation strategies with a focus on administrative law and federal appeals. Drawing on their years of experience as appellate judges and attorneys, the team dives into the nuances of agency actions and enforcement proceedings, specifically referencing the recent Supreme Court case, Nuclear Regulatory Commission v. Texas.

Read the podcast transcript.

Listen to the full episode below or explore alternate podcast platforms. Watch the episode on YouTube.

