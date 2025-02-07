Court Grants State Attorneys General TRO Enjoining Administration's Funding "Freeze"

On January 31, 2025, Judge John McConnell of the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island granted the TRO sought by 22 state attorneys general and the Attorney General for the District of Columbia challenging the Trump Administration's "pause" or "freeze" of grant funding payments.

The Court found that the attorneys general had a likelihood of success on the merits on their claims that the pause violated the Administrative Procedure Act, is arbitrary and capricious; violates separation of powers; and violates the Constitution's Spending, Presentment, and Take Care clauses. The Court reached its determination "[b]ecause of the breadth and ambiguity of the 'pause,'" and therefore anchored its reasoning "based on the effect it will have on many—but perhaps not all—grants and programs it is intended to cover."

In rejecting the Administration's argument that the Rescission Memo from OMB mooted the case, the Court relied upon a tweet by the White House Press Secretary –and an email from the EPA sent after the Rescission Memo stating that money would not be disbursed while the EPA determined how to implement the funding "freeze" memo from OMB. The Court found that "the OMB Directive that the States challenge here [is] still in full force and effect."

To address the Administration's statements that the "freeze" or "pause" would continue notwithstanding the Rescission Memo, the scope of the TRO prohibits the Trump Administration Defendants from "reissuing, adopting, implementing, or otherwise giving effect to the OMB Directive under any other name or title or through any other Defendants (or agency supervised, administered, or controlled by any Defendant), such as the continued implementation identified by the White House Press Secretary's statement of January 29, 2025."

