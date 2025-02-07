Let's Talk FCA: Evolving Disclosure Considerations For Contractors (Podcast)

Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
In this episode, hosts Jason Crawford, Agustin Orozco, and Yuan
Zhou discuss the evolving disclosure landscape and the various
risks and rewards that contractors must weigh when deciding what to
disclose, when to disclose, and where to direct the disclosure.
"Let's Talk FCA" is Crowell & Moring's
podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims
Act.
Click below to listen or access from one of these links: