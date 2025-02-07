ARTICLE
7 February 2025

Let's Talk FCA: Evolving Disclosure Considerations For Contractors (Podcast)

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

In this episode, hosts Jason Crawford, Agustin Orozco, and Yuan Zhou discuss the evolving disclosure landscape and the various risks and rewards that contractors must weigh...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Jason M. Crawford,Agustin D. Orozco, and M. Yuan Zhou

In this episode, hosts Jason Crawford, Agustin Orozco, and Yuan Zhou discuss the evolving disclosure landscape and the various risks and rewards that contractors must weigh when deciding what to disclose, when to disclose, and where to direct the disclosure.

"Let's Talk FCA" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims Act.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

Authors
Jason M. Crawford
Agustin D. Orozco
M. Yuan Zhou
